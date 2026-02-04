Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Henderson Winter Games Theme Knight

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, February 3, plans for the team's Henderson Winter Games Theme Knight, which will take place this Saturday. The Silver Knights will take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds at 6 p.m. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a "Team HSK" themed beanie. Henderson Winter Games is presented by Sam & Ash Injury Law.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for activations on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard including inflatables and yard games, and food and beverage will be available for purchase. The festivities will begin at 4 p.m.

Multiple former Olympians will be in attendance and featured in activations throughout the game. All Olympians will participate in an autograph session in front of the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame during the first intermission. Those in attendance will include:

Haley Wickenheiser

Competed for Team Canada Women's Hockey and Women's Softball

Six-time Olympian, four-time Gold Medalist (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014), two-time Olympic MVP (2002, 2006)

Amanda Pelkey

Competed for Team USA Women's Hockey

One-time Olympian, one-time Olympic Gold Medalist (2018)

Haley Skarupa

Competed for Team USA Women's Hockey

One-time Olympian, one-time Olympic Gold Medalist (2018

Meghan Agosta

Competed for Team Canada Women's Hockey

Four-time Olympian, three-time Gold Medalist (2006, 2010, 2014), one-time Olympic MVP (2010)

Oksana Baiul

Competed for Team Ukraine Figure Skating

One-time Olympian, one-time Gold Medalist (1994)

Lori Harrigan Mack

Competed for Team USA Softball

Three-time Olympian, three-time Olympic Gold Medalist (1996, 2000, 2024)

First pitcher to throw a no hitter in Olympic history







