IceHogs' Savoie Suspended for Three Games

Published on February 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Rockford IceHogs forward Samuel Savoie has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions at the conclusion of a game at Manitoba on Feb. 1.

Savoie will miss Rockford's games Friday (Feb. 6) vs. Iowa, Saturday (Feb. 7) at Milwaukee and Feb. 14 vs. Milwaukee.







American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026

