Islanders Drop 2-1 Decision to Bruins

Published on February 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - On a six-game point streak inside Total Mortgage Arena, the Bridgeport Islanders welcomed the Providence Bruins for a weeknight matchup, looking to extend their season-best stretch. In a tightly-contested contest which saw the Islanders record 37 shots, the Bruins skated away with a 2-1 victory.

Riley Tufte opened the scoring for Providence 16:37 into the first period, beating Henrik Tikkanen on a breakaway for his team-leading 19th of the season and his 200th career AHL point.

Providence added to its lead as Christian Wolanin fired a shot in from the point five seconds into a power play, giving them a 2-0 advantage with 15:53 remaining in the second.

The Islanders responded 12:18 into the middle frame, as Gleb Veremyev cleaned up a net-front rebound for his second goal of the season.

Michael DiPietro denied all ten shots he faced in the third period and 36 of 37 in the contest, lifting Providence to the win.

The Islanders head to upstate New York to battle the Utica Comets on Friday before returning home on Saturday for a matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, with both puck drops scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are available on https://www.bridgeportislanders.com/.

Notes

Veremyev's goal was his first at Total Mortgage Arena and snapped a 12-game goalless drought.

Hunter Drew's assist on Veremyev's goal gave him his tenth point in as many games (5-5-10). The Islanders are 6-3-0-1 over that span.

Marshall Warren's assist on Veremyev's goal was his 19th of the season, tying him for the seventh most among AHL defensemen.

Liam Foudy appeared in his 275th professional game this evening (171 AHL, 104 NHL). The 26-year-old recorded three shots in the contest.

This evening snapped a streak of eight consecutive games in which the Islanders scored first. They went 5-2-0-1 over that span.

Wolanin's goal snapped a streak of 24 successful penalty kills in a row for the Islanders, with their last power play goal allowed before tonight coming on Jan. 3.







