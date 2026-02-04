Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Tucson

Published on February 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WHO: Ontario Reign (28-14-1-1, 58pts, 2nd) vs. Tucson (19-15-8-0, 46pts, 7th)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #45/72

WHEN: Wednesday, February 4 @ 7:00 Pacific

WHERE: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign and Tucson Roadrunners meet for the first time since games one and two of the 2025-26 season.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ONTARIO: The Reign are looking to avoid their third straight loss which would be a season high. After a 4-3 defeat in San Diego Saturday and a 5-1 loss vs. Coachella Valley on Sunday, the Reign have lost back-to-back games for just the third time this season, the first since games 26-27, and just the second time losing two in a row in regulation, the first since games 13-14.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR TUCSON: The Roadrunners are also looking to avoid their third straight loss after suffering a 3-2 overtime loss vs. Colorado on Saturday and a 3-1 defeat Friday as they're now 2-3-3 in their last eight with six games being decided by just one-goal. Tucson kicks-off a five-game road trip as they'll play 11 of their next 13 on the road.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: Ontario holds a 1-0-1 record vs. Tucson this season as the Roadrunners defeated the Reign 5-4 in overtime back on Oct. 10 at Toyota Arena, the first game of the season, when Sammy Walker scored 51 seconds into the extra frame and leads the way in the series with four points (2G, 2A). The Reign bounced back two days later collecting a 4-2 win. Beginning tonight Ontario will play four of their next 10 games against Tucson. The Reign are 2-for-10 on the power-play while Tucson is 3-for-8. Erik Portillo started both games making 22 saves on 25 shots in the overtime loss while making 19 saves on 22 shots in the win.

SPECIAL TEAMS BECOMING SPECIAL: The lone goal on Sunday for Ontario was a power-play score from Jack Hughes, the first of his career. The Reign have a power-play score in seven of their last nine games, 8-for-26 (30.8%), and in 12 of their last 15, 14-for-47 (29.8%). They rank ninth at 20.8% while Tucson is 30th on the penalty kill at 76.2%. Ontario is 13-for-13 in their last five games on the penalty kill and have allowed a power-play score in just three of their last 17, 49-for-53 (92.5%) as they're 3rd in the AHL at 84.6% while Tucson in 14th on the man advantage at 19.4%. Exactly one month ago the Reign were 18th on the power-play (17.8%) and 12th on the penalty kill (81.9%).

HOME COOKIN: The Reign saw their season long six-game win streak at Toyota Arena snapped on Sunday as it was their first loss on home ice since Dec. 31. Ontario holds a 15-5-1-1 mark on home ice this season outscoring their opponents 52-46. They have a power-play goal in eight straight games, 9-for-28 (32.1%). Ontario has not surrendered a power-play goal against in four straight, 10-for-10, and they've given one up in just one of their last eight, 23-for-25 (92%).

BETWEEN TWO PIPES: For Ontario, Erik Portillo and Pheonix Copley have alternated starts over the last 14 games since Portillo returned from injury on Jan. 4. Portillo suffered his first loss since Oct. 17 allowing five goals on 26 shots Sunday. He had won six straight games since his return from injury which sidelined him from Nov.13-Jan.2, 16 consecutive games, and had won 10 straight decisions. Copley suffered the loss Saturday night making 35 saves as he is 2-2-0 in his last four starts after winning five of his previous six. For Tucson, Matthew Villalta made 24 saves on 27 shots in the overtime loss Saturday as he is 1-1-2 in his last four starts after winning four straight and six of seven. He spent four seasons with Ontario from 2019-24 appearing in 180 games posting a 58-32-11 mark. Jaxson Stauber made 27 saves on 29 shots in the loss Friday and is 3-2-1 in his last six starts.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Ontario, Nikita Alexandrov is sitting on 99 career AHL assists as he has nine points (3-6-9) in his last eight games and points in 16 of 25 with Ontario (7-17-24). He is tied for sixth in the AHL with 28 assists and tied for eighth with 38 points. Francesco Pinelli has a three-game point streak (1-2-3) while Jared Wright who is tied for first among league rookies at +18 has four points (2-2-4) in his last three games. Andre Lee has three goals in his last four games and 12 points (11-1-12) in his last 13 as his 18 goals on the season are tied for seventh in the league. For Tucson, Dmitri Simashev was named AHL Rookie of the Month for January after notching 11 points (1-10-11) in 10 games. Drafted by the Coyotes sixth overall in 2023, Simashev who turns 21-years-old today, has totaled 20 points (5-15-20) in 20 games with the Roadrunners while skating in 24 NHL games with Utah recording an assist. Ben McCartney leads the club with 41 points and 18 goals having appeared in all 42 games. He has a goal in back-to-back games and nine points (5-4-9) in his last nine. Andrew Aggozino has six points (5-1-6) in his last seven games and he has 17 points (8-9-17) in 28 games with Tucson while appearing in two games with the Utah Mammoth.







