Howard Puts 3-2 Overtime Win on Ice

Published on February 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Isaac Howard had three points, including the overtime game-winner and the Bakersfield Condors (25-12-7, 57pts) beat the Calgary Wranglers (16-18-11, 43pts) 3-2 on Tuesday. The win moves the Condors a point behind second-place Ontario, who they will face twice this weekend.

After a scoreless first period, Calgary took a 1-0 lead at 12:29 of the second period as Clark Bishop's centering pass went off a skate and in. The lead did not last long as Luke Prokop (2nd) blasted home an equalizer from the right point to tie it 1-1 after two periods.

Howard (11th) gave the Condors a 2-1 lead on the opening shift of the third period off a one-timed dish from Quinn Hutson. Calgary would again get a bounce off a skate with the extra attacker and just over a minute left to force overtime tied at 2-2.

In overtime, Riley Stillman stretched long pass to Howard (13th) who won the game at 1:37 of overtime. It was the fifth overtime game-winner for the Condors this season and the second for Howard.

Bakersfield is now 11-2-2 in its last 15 games and is 16-4-1 overall on home ice. Connor Ungar made 21 saves to improve to 8-1-0 on the season.

UP NEXT

UP NEXT

The Condors host Ontario on Friday for a $3 Beer Friday (click here for tickets). Enjoy $3 Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart until the start of the second period. Bakersfield is in Ontario at 6 p.m.







