Utah Mammoth Assign Daniil But to Roadrunners

Published on February 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Utah Mammoth announced today that rookie forward Daniil But has been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL).

But, 20, recorded seven points (3g, 4a) and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 28 NHL games with Utah. He scored his first career NHL goal against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 19 and registered his first multi-point NHL game with a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 13, both at Delta Center.

The 6-foot-6, 232-pound forward opened the season with Tucson before earning his first NHL call-up on Dec. 2. He has posted 17 points (8g, 9a) and eight PIM in 19 AHL games.

At the time of his recall, But led Tucson in points, was tied for the team lead in goals and tied for second in assists. He was also tied for the team lead in multi-point games (four), power-play goals (three) and power-play points (five).

Among AHL rookies, But ranked tied for fifth in goals, seventh in points and tied for eighth in assists.

But is in his first season with the organization after signing an entry-level contract with Utah on May 28, 2025, ahead of his first season in North America. He was selected 12th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Draft.

During the 2024-25 season, the Yaroslavl, Russia, native recorded 28 points (9g, 19a) and a plus-13 rating in 54 games with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He set career highs in assists, points, power-play goals and average ice time per game (11:47), ranking fifth on the team in assists and seventh in points.

But also helped Lokomotiv capture the franchise's first KHL championship alongside Mammoth and Roadrunners rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev. During the Gagarin Cup Playoffs, he recorded an assist on Lokomotiv's double-overtime, series-clinching goal in Game 7 of the second round against Avangard Omsk.

Across three KHL seasons with Lokomotiv (2022-25), But tallied 51 points (21g, 30a) in 124 games.







American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.