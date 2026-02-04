New York Rangers Recall F Anton Blidh from Hartford Wolf Pack, Assign D Connor Mackey
Published on February 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Anton Blidh from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Additionally, the club has assigned defenseman Connor Mackey to the Wolf Pack.
Blidh, 30, has skated in 35 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring eight points (3 g, 5 a). He's also skated in three games with the Rangers, recording one assist.
Blidh set career-high marks in goals (19), assists (17), points (36) and PIM (109) during the 2024-25 season in Hartford.
Over parts of four seasons with the Wolf Pack, the native of Mölnlycke, SWE, has appeared in 187 games and recorded 72 points (36 g, 36 a). He has skated in 88 career NHL games with the Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, and Boston Bruins, recording 13 points (4 g, 9 a).
Mackey, 29, has skated in 35 games with the Wolf Pack this season, recording seven points (2 g, 5 a) and 54 PIM. He has yet to make his season debut with the Rangers.
Over the course of three seasons in the Connecticut capital, Mackey has appeared in 145 games with the club, recording 42 points (10 g, 32 a). He has dressed in three games with the Rangers during that time.
The native of Tower Lakes, IL has appeared in 42 career NHL games with the Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, and Calgary Flames. He has recorded eleven career points (4 g, 7 a) in the NHL.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.
Join the Wolf Pack for the 2025-26 season! Single game tickets are on sale now!
American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026
- New York Rangers Recall F Anton Blidh from Hartford Wolf Pack, Assign D Connor Mackey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs' Savoie Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Blues Acquire F Thomas Bordeleau from Devils, Assign to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Henderson Winter Games Theme Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Set for Road-Heavy February Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Tim Washe to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Capitals Loan Trineyev to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Georges Laraque, Andrew Ference to Join AHL All-Stars for Community Visit - AHL
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Tucson - Ontario Reign
- Chad Hillebrand Released from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Angle Notches Goal and Assist in Griffins' Victory over Admirals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Howard Puts 3-2 Overtime Win on Ice - Bakersfield Condors
- Ads Come up Short against Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Game Summary: Monsters Defeat Marlies 3-2 in Shootout - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- New York Rangers Recall F Anton Blidh from Hartford Wolf Pack, Assign D Connor Mackey
- Wolf Pack F Brendan Brisson Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic
- Wolf Pack to Host Annual 'New York Rangers Night' at Peoplesbank Arena this Saturday, February 7
- Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Thunderbirds
- New York Rangers Assign F Brett Berard to Hartford Wolf Pack