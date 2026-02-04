New York Rangers Recall F Anton Blidh from Hartford Wolf Pack, Assign D Connor Mackey

Published on February 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Anton Blidh from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, the club has assigned defenseman Connor Mackey to the Wolf Pack.

Blidh, 30, has skated in 35 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring eight points (3 g, 5 a). He's also skated in three games with the Rangers, recording one assist.

Blidh set career-high marks in goals (19), assists (17), points (36) and PIM (109) during the 2024-25 season in Hartford.

Over parts of four seasons with the Wolf Pack, the native of Mölnlycke, SWE, has appeared in 187 games and recorded 72 points (36 g, 36 a). He has skated in 88 career NHL games with the Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, and Boston Bruins, recording 13 points (4 g, 9 a).

Mackey, 29, has skated in 35 games with the Wolf Pack this season, recording seven points (2 g, 5 a) and 54 PIM. He has yet to make his season debut with the Rangers.

Over the course of three seasons in the Connecticut capital, Mackey has appeared in 145 games with the club, recording 42 points (10 g, 32 a). He has dressed in three games with the Rangers during that time.

The native of Tower Lakes, IL has appeared in 42 career NHL games with the Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, and Calgary Flames. He has recorded eleven career points (4 g, 7 a) in the NHL.

