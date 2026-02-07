Wolf Pack Drop 3-1 Decision to Bruins
Published on February 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped their fifth straight game on Friday night, 3-1 at the hands of the Providence Bruins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. For the sixth straight game, the Wolf Pack surrendered the opening goal.
Brett Harrison fired a shot from the left-wing side that Dylan Garand was able to deny, but the rebound popped to Georgii Merkulov. The veteran forward collected the puck and snapped it by the right pad of Garand to make it 1-0 at 17:51.
The goal was Merkulov's 15th of the season.
45 seconds later, the Bruins made it 2-0.
A turnover by the Wolf Pack in their own zone resulted in the puck being on the stick of Frederic Brunet. Brunet walked into a dangerous area and picked his spot, beating Garand for his eighth goal of the season.
The Wolf Pack settled things down in the second period and outshot the Bruins 10-8. They cut the deficit in half as well, striking on the power play at 13:59.
Just as a five-on-three expired, Trey Fix-Wolansky blasted a shot from the left-wing circle that got through Michael DiPietro to make it 2-1. The goal was a five-on-four strike, Hartford's third against the Bruins this season.
The goal was Fix-Wolansky's team-leading 16th of the campaign.
Fix-Wolansky nearly tied the game in the opening moments of the third period. Sprung in on a breakaway, the veteran forward got DiPietro down and went to the backhand. The shot rang the crossbar, however, keeping the score 2-1.
Merkulov then put the game out of reach at 9:37, taking a centering pass from Christian Wolanin and beating Garand by the glove to make it 3-1.
The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 1-3-1-0 against the Bruins this season. It was their fifth straight loss in Rhode Island.
The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Feb. 7 when the Bruins come to town to conclude the home-and-home set. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.
