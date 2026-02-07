Iowa's Three-Goal Third Powers Wild to 5-2 Win over Rockford

Published on February 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Iowa Wild scored three times in the third period to earn a 5-2 victory over the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center on Friday night. Nicolas Aubé-Kubel (0-2=2), Jean-Luc Foudy (1-1=2), and Dylan Gambrell (2-0=2) each recorded two-point games in Iowa's third consecutive win.

Dominic Toninato opened the scoring for Rockford 7:03 into the game with a backdoor tap-in past Cal Petersen (23 saves).

The IceHogs outshot the Wild 9-5 in the first period.

Gambrell tied the game at 5:38 of the middle frame when he deflected a centering feed from Foudy past Stanislav Berezhnoy (19 saves).

Caedan Bankier converted on a breakaway with a forehand finish under Berezhnoy's blocker 53 seconds later to give Iowa the lead.

Toninato scored a shorthanded goal at 9:17 to knot the score at 2-2.

Rockford outshot Iowa 16-12 through 40 minutes.

David Jiricek and Aubé-Kubel combined to find Gambrell above the circles for a power-play one-timer under the crossbar 5:59 into the third period.

Matt Kiersted followed up a net mouth scramble and scored his first goal in an Iowa uniform with assists from Aubé-Kubel and Riley Heidt at 8:22.

Foudy sealed the game with an empty-net goal with assists from Hunter Haight and Ben Jones with 2:28 remaining.

Rockford outshot Iowa 25-24. The Wild finished 1-for-4 with the man advantage and killed off all six IceHogs power plays.

Iowa hosts the Springfield Thunderbirds on Women In Sports Night, presented by Capital Orthopaedics on Friday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.  

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.   

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.