Condors Nearly Pull off Miraculous Rally
Published on February 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (25-13-7, 57pts) scored two extra attacker goals but fell 4-3 to the Ontario Reign (30-14-2, 62pts) in front of 5,138 at Dignity Health Arena.
Luke Prokop (3rd) scored for the second straight game on a sifted shot from the right point to make it 1-0 on the opening shot of the game.
Ontario scored twice in the second to take a 2-1 lead, both off deflections. They outshot the Condors 18-8 in the frame.
Glenn Gawdin gave the Reign insurance with eight minutes left to make it 3-1. James Hamblin (14th) scored with the extra attacker as he banged home a rebound with three minutes left to make it 3-2. Ontario would get an empty-net goal to make it 4-2 before Viljami Marjala (13th) scored another extra-attacker goal to make it 4-3 with 44 seconds left.
Hamblin has 12 points (6g-6a) in his last 12 games.
Bakersfield is now 11-3-2 in its last 16 games and is 16-5-1 overall on home ice.
UP NEXT
The Condors are in Ontario tomorrow at 6 p.m. for the final game before the AHL All-Star Break. Bakersfield returns on Friday for Country Night & $3 Beer Friday against San Diego (click here for tickets).
American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026
- The Abbotsford Canucks Fall, 7-3, to the Barracuda - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Nearly Pull off Miraculous Rally - Bakersfield Condors
- Rosen, Ratzlaff Shine in Shutout Win over Springfield - Rochester Americans
- Firebirds Defeat Silver Knights in Back-And-Forth Battle, 4-3 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Tucson Rides Big Second Period to 7-3 Victory - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Rides Big Second Period to 7-3 Victory - Tucson Roadrunners
- Unger Sorum Nets OT Winner, as Chicago Tops Eagles, 5-4 - Colorado Eagles
- Manitoba Moose Edged by Texas Stars, 2-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Ground Eagles, 5-4, in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa's Three-Goal Third Powers Wild to 5-2 Win over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Dumba Hatty Haunts Phantoms in Pens' 6-5 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Defeated by Charlotte Checkers, 3-0 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Score Early, Hold off Moose for Sixth Straight Win - Texas Stars
- Late Rally Falls Short - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Senators Push to the Final Minute in 5-3 Road Defeat to Crunch - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Drop 3-1 Decision to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Return Home, Down Islanders 2-1 in Shootout - Utica Comets
- Merkulov Tallies Twice in P-Bruins' Win over Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Power Past Belleville Senators, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Shut out League-Leading Griffins - Charlotte Checkers
- Isak Rosen's Hat Trick Leads Amerks Past T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Drop Contest against Comets in a Shootout, 2-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Preview - Ontario at Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate First Nations Night on February 6th - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose Loan Defenceman Ben Zloty to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Panthers Assign Hovorka to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Will Shine off Ice at All-Star Classic - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Penguins, Game 44 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kolosov Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 6 vs. Grand Rapids - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Reassign Edwards, Urdahl to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.