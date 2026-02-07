Condors Nearly Pull off Miraculous Rally

Published on February 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (25-13-7, 57pts) scored two extra attacker goals but fell 4-3 to the Ontario Reign (30-14-2, 62pts) in front of 5,138 at Dignity Health Arena.

Luke Prokop (3rd) scored for the second straight game on a sifted shot from the right point to make it 1-0 on the opening shot of the game.

Ontario scored twice in the second to take a 2-1 lead, both off deflections. They outshot the Condors 18-8 in the frame.

Glenn Gawdin gave the Reign insurance with eight minutes left to make it 3-1. James Hamblin (14th) scored with the extra attacker as he banged home a rebound with three minutes left to make it 3-2. Ontario would get an empty-net goal to make it 4-2 before Viljami Marjala (13th) scored another extra-attacker goal to make it 4-3 with 44 seconds left.

Hamblin has 12 points (6g-6a) in his last 12 games.

Bakersfield is now 11-3-2 in its last 16 games and is 16-5-1 overall on home ice.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in Ontario tomorrow at 6 p.m. for the final game before the AHL All-Star Break. Bakersfield returns on Friday for Country Night & $3 Beer Friday against San Diego (click here for tickets).







American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.