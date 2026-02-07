Unger Sorum Nets OT Winner, as Chicago Tops Eagles, 5-4

LOVELAND, CO. - Chicago forward Felix Unger Sorum notched a pair of goals, including the game-winner just 56 seconds into overtime, as the Wolves defeated the Colorado Eagles 5-4 on Friday. Eagles forwards Jayson Megna, Tye Felhaber and Alex Barre-Boulet each posted a goal and an assist in the losing effort. Goaltender Isak Posch suffered the overtime loss, allowing five goals on 18 shots. Chicago dominated the specialty teams battle, going 2-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Wolves would jump on the scoreboard first, as they would made good on their only power play of the first period with a wrister from the bottom of the right-wing circle from Unger Sorum. The goal was Unger Sorum's ninth of the season and put the Wolves on top 1-0 at the 16:48 mark of the opening frame. The Eagles would outshoot Chicago 15-4 in the period but were held 0-for-3 on the power play and left for the first intermission still trailing, 1-0.

The deficit would be doubled just 4:39 into the second period when Wolves defenseman Dominik Badinka stuffed home a rebound in the crease, putting Chicago up, 2-0.

Needing an answer, Colorado would get one when Megna stripped the puck at center ice before racing down the ice and tucking a wrister past Wolves goalie Cayden Primeau. The tally was Megna's team-leading 21st of the season and trimmed Chicago's lead to 2-1 at the 7:30 mark.

The Eagles would then find an equalizer when forward T.J. Tynan smashed a rebound in the low slot out of midair and into the back of the net, evening the score at 2-2 with 2:58 left in the middle frame.

Just 2:29 later, a 2-on-1 rush would see Barre-Boulet steer a shot past Primeau from the bottom of the left-wing circle, giving Colorado a 3-2 lead.

A four-minute, double-minor penalty to Valtteri Puustinen would set up the Wolves to strike again on the power play. A failed clearing attempt landed on the stick of defenseman Domenick Fensore who would light the lamp with a wrister from the blue line, tying the game at 3-3 just 1:57 into the third period.

Chicago would jump back into the driver's seat when forward Nikita Pavlychev beat Posch through the leg pads from the low slot, giving the Wolves a 4-3 advantage at the 12:27 mark of the final frame.

The Eagles would swing the momentum back when Felhaber camped between the circles before deflecting a centering feed into the back of the net, leveling the score at 4-4 with 5:14 remaining in regulation.

As the game moved to sudden-death overtime, Unger Sorum would drive through the left-wing circle before burying a wrister and giving Chicago the 5-4 win just 56 seconds into the extra session.

Primeau earned the win in net for the Wolves, making 39 saves on 43 shots.

