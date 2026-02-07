Isak Rosen's Hat Trick Leads Amerks Past T-Birds
Published on February 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
Springfield Thunderbirds forward Akil Thomas (left) vs. the Rochester Americans
(Springfield Thunderbirds)
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (16-23-4-2) were on the business end of a hat trick from one of the top scorers in the AHL in a 4-0 loss to the Rochester Americans (22-16-4-2) on Friday night inside Blue Cross Arena.
The Amerks leaned on their most lethal offensive weapon in the opening period, and Isak Rosen provided a boost, opening the scoring at 8:04 of the first, beating Georgi Romanov from deep on the left-wing side for his 21st goal in just 29 games.
After each team traded failed power-play chances, a set of matching minors set the stage for 4-on-4 play, and Rosen struck again, this time one-timing a pass from Konsta Helenius past Romanov on a 2-on-1 at 17:02, giving Rochester the 2-0 cushion into the intermission. The home team outpaced Springfield in shots, 13-7, in the first.
Rosen picked up right where he left off at 5:34 of the second, as he once again found himself alone in the right circle on an odd-man rush, and he snapped another one-time feed home from Helenius, completing his natural hat trick and giving his team the 3-0 advantage.
The T-Birds tried to quell the heavy momentum, but Rochester still added another at 14:49 when Trevor Kuntar deflected a Nikita Novikov shot past Romanov to make it 4-0. Neither team would find the net in the final 20 minutes, and Rochester rookie netminder Scott Ratzlaff recorded his first AHL shutout with 25 saves.
The T-Birds play their final game before the AHL All-Star Classic break on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. inside Coca-Cola Col. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.
Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds forward Akil Thomas (left) vs. the Rochester Americans
American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026
- Iowa's Three-Goal Third Powers Wild to 5-2 Win over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Dumba Hatty Haunts Phantoms in Pens' 6-5 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Defeated by Charlotte Checkers, 3-0 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Score Early, Hold off Moose for Sixth Straight Win - Texas Stars
- Late Rally Falls Short - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Senators Push to the Final Minute in 5-3 Road Defeat to Crunch - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Drop 3-1 Decision to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Return Home, Down Islanders 2-1 in Shootout - Utica Comets
- Merkulov Tallies Twice in P-Bruins' Win over Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Power Past Belleville Senators, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Shut out League-Leading Griffins - Charlotte Checkers
- Isak Rosen's Hat Trick Leads Amerks Past T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Drop Contest against Comets in a Shootout, 2-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Preview - Ontario at Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate First Nations Night on February 6th - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose Loan Defenceman Ben Zloty to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Panthers Assign Hovorka to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Will Shine off Ice at All-Star Classic - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Penguins, Game 44 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kolosov Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 6 vs. Grand Rapids - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Reassign Edwards, Urdahl to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Isak Rosen's Hat Trick Leads Amerks Past T-Birds
- T-Birds Recall D Zach Berzolla from Florida (ECHL)
- T-Birds' Third Period Charge Comes up Short in Syracuse
- Blues Acquire F Thomas Bordeleau from Devils, Assign to T-Birds
- Isles Prevent T-Birds from Perfect Weekend