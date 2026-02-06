Kolosov Returned to Phantoms

Published on February 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned goaltender Aleksei Kolosov to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Additionally, goaltender Yaniv Perets has been loaned to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Kolosov, 24, has started 21 games for the Phantoms this season, compiling a 9-11-1 record, 2.69 GAA, and .902 SV%. The Minsk, Belarus native has appeared in four games with the Flyers this season going 0-2-0, 4.00, .830. Last season, Kolosov split time between the Phantoms and Flyers going 5-6-1, 3.11, .884 in 12 games with Lehigh Valley while going 5-9-1, 3.59, .867 in 17 NHL games with Philadelphia. The 6'1 ¬Â³ netminder has appeared in 35 career games with Lehigh Valley over parts of three seasons going 15-18-2, 2.85, and .895.

Kolosov has been moving up and down between the Flyers and the Phantoms the past two weeks:

Wed, Jan 28 - Loaned to Phantoms

Fri, Jan 30 - Starts at Springfield

Sat, Jan 31 - Recalled to Flyers. Backup goalie for Flyers

Sun, Feb 1 - Loaned to Phantoms. Starts vs. W-B/Scranton

Mon, Feb 2 - Recalled to Flyers

Fri, Feb 6 - Loaned to Phantoms

Perets, 25, has played in three games with Lehigh Valley this season going 1-2-0, 3.21, .873. In 15 games with Reading this season, Perets has gone 8-6-1, 3.48, .896. Prior to signing with the Phantoms in July 2025, Perets spent the majority of last season with the Bloomington (IL) Bison of the ECHL going 12-12-1, 2.59, .921 in 27 games. He also appeared in four AHL games with the Chicago Wolves going 1-2-1, 3.93, .846 and made one relief appearance in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes on November 30, 2024. A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Perets played collegiately at Quinnipiac University, where he was two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year and won an NCAA National Championship in 2023 as a sophomore.

The Phantoms are at home for a Friday night clash against the W-B/Scranton Penguins and then travel to Bridgeport on Saturday taking on the Islanders.

Following the AHL All-Star Break, the Phantoms have a pair of exciting home games over our Winter Games Celebration Weekend beginning Saturday, February 14 against the Cleveland Monsters on Phantoms Knit Cap Night presented by Gatorade. Sunday, February 15 at 3:05 p.m. against the Syracuse Crunch including a Postgame Photograph session with the players on the ice presented by NJM Insurance.







