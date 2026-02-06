Reign Preview - Ontario at Bakersfield

Published on February 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WHO: Ontario Reign (29-14-1-1, 60pts, 2nd) at Bakersfield Condors (25-12-7-0, 37pts, 3rd)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #46/72

WHEN: Friday, February 6 @ 7:00 Pacific

WHERE: Dignity Health Arena - Bakersfield, CA

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign and Bakersfield Condors kick-off a home and home back-to-back before heading into the All-Star break.

LAST TIME OUT: The Reign got back to winning ways on Wednesday night collecting a 5-1 win over Tucson as they avoided what would have been a season long three consecutive losses. Jacob Doty got Ontario on the board just 2:53 into the game before Martin Chromiak and Glenn Gawdin scored eight seconds apart from another midway through the frame. After Tucson scored a power-play goal in the second period Aatu Jämsen buried a man advantage score for the Reign before Francesco Pinelli extended his point streak to four-games with an empty netter.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ONTARIO: The Reign have taken a 1-0 lead in five of their last six games as they hold a 18-3-0 record when getting on the board first as Andre Lee leads the club with four first goals. Offensively speaking, they sit fifth in the AHL averaging 3.36 goals for per game as the five goals scored on Wednesday was their sixth five-goal contest of the year, their second in their last four games. When scoring four or more goals Ontario has a 18-2-1-0 record. From now until Feb. 22 Ontario will play seven games with five of them coming on the road. They hold a 13-9-0 record away from Toyota Arena having lost two of their last three after winning three straight.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR BAKERSFIELD: The Condors look to stretch their win streak to four games as they wrap up four straight on the road after Issac Howard scored in overtime Tuesday night in a 3-2 win vs. Calgary. Bakersfield has a point in 13 of their last 15 games dating back to Jan. 2 posting a 11-2-2 record where they've out scored their opposition 48-28. Bakersfield ranks second in the AHL averaging 3.48 goals for per game while sitting third at 24.2% on the power-play. The Condors are tied for second in the league in home victories holding a 16-4-1-0 record having won seven of their last eight.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: Ontario holds a 3-1-0 record vs. Bakersfield this season including 2-1-0 at Dignity Health Arena. Martin Chromiak leads the way with four points (2-2-4) while Jared Wright has a pair of game winning goals including an overtime winner on Nov. 22 at Bakersfield in a 3-2 win. The Reign have outscored the Condors 10-7 going 2-for-17 on the power-play and 11-for-13 on the penalty kill. Erik Portillo has yet to face the Condors this season while Pheonix Copleyholds a 1-1-0 record with a 1.51 goals against average and .921 save percentage.

SPECIAL TEAMS BECOMING SPECIAL: Aatu Jämsen scored his fourth power-play goal of the season on Wednesday night as the Reign finished the evening 1-for-2 on the man advantage. Ontario has a power-play goal in back-to-back games, eight of their last 10 (9-for-28, 32.1%), and 13 of their last 16 (15-for-49, 30.6%). They rank ninth at 21.1% having scored in five of their last six road games while Bakersfield is 15th on the penalty kill at 81.8%. Ontario went 1-for-2 on the penalty kill Wednesday as they had gone five straight games without allowing a power-play goal against, 13-for-13, and have allowed a power-play scored in just four of their last 18, (50-for-55, 91%). They're 5th at 84.1% while Bakersfield is 3rd on the power-play at 24.2%). Ontario has allowed a power-play goal against in just one of their last six, 17-for-18.

BETWEEN TWO PIPES: For Ontario, Erik Portillo and Pheonix Copley have alternated starts over the last 15 games since Portillo returned from injury on Jan. 4. Copley picked up the win on Wednesday making 18 saves on 19 shots as he is 3-2-0 in his last four starts after winning five of his previous six. Portillo suffered his first loss since Oct. 17 allowing five goals on 26 shots Sunday. He had won six straight games since his return from injury which sidelined him from Nov.13-Jan.2, 16 consecutive games, and had won 10 straight decisions. He holds a 11-2-1 mark on the season with a 2.46 goals against average and .909 save percentage. For Bakersfield, Connor Ungar has started the last two games making 21 saves on 23 shots in a 3-2 overtime win vs. Calgary on Tuesday while allowing just two goals on 53 shots in a 3-2 win vs. Abbotsford on Saturday. The rookie is 8-1-0 on the season with a 1.76 goals against average and .946 save percentage. Matt Tomkins last appeared last Wednesday making 41 saves on 43 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss at Henderson as he is 3-1-1 in his last five starts with a pair of shutouts.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Ontario, Francesco Pinelli has a four-game point streak (2-2-4) while Samuel Bolduc (0-2-2), and Jack Hughes (1-1-2) have points in two straight. Glenn Gawdin has a point in four of his last six (3-2-5), Andre Lee has three goals in his last five, Jared Wright has two scores in his last four, and Aatu Jämsen has three goals in his last five games. For Bakersfield, Viljami Marjala has a three-game point streak (2-2-4), Roby Järventie has five points (2-3-5) in his last three, Quinn Huston has four points (1-3-4) in his last five, James Hamblin has five points (2-3-5), and Issac Howardhas five points (2-3-5) in his last three games.







