Reign Win Over Condors, 4-3

Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Ontario Reign (30-14-1-1) defeated the Bakersfield Condors (25-13-7-0) Friday night by a final score of 4-3 in in front of 5,138 fans at Dignity Health Arena. The Reign will host the Condors Saturday night at 6 p.m. PST.

After falling behind 1-0 just 92 seconds into the game, Aatu Jämsen and Cole Guttman scored in the second period as the Reign led 2-1 going into the third period. Midway through the final 20 Glenn Gawdin stretched the lead to a pair but the Condors pulled within one on an extra attacker score with 2:59 remaining. Jared Wright scored an empty netter with 1:50 to play but Bakersfield scored another extra attacker goal with 44 seconds left but the Reign would prevail.

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 0 2 2 4

BAK 1 0 2 3

Shots PP

ONT 29 0/2

BAK 21 0/1

Three Stars -

1. Cole Guttman (ONT)

2. Glenn Gawdin (ONT)

3. Luke Prokop (BAK)

W: Portillo

L: Tomkins

