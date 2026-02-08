Wolves Drop 6-2 Decision to Eagles
Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
In their final game before the American Hockey League All-Star break, the Chicago Wolves fell to the Colorado Eagles 6-2 on Saturday night in Loveland, Col.
Noel Gunler and Juuso Valimaki scored but it wasn't enough as the Wolves settled for a split of the back-to-back games between the teams. With the loss, Chicago saw its 15-game road points streak snapped.
After a scoreless opening period, the Eagles came alive in the second and raced to a 5-0 advantage on goals by Alex Barre-Boulet, Tye Felhaber, Taylor Makar, Danil Gushchin and Wyatt Aamodt.
The Wolves stopped the bleeding on Gunler's power-play score with 1 minute, 4 seconds remaining in the second. While sliding on his knees, Evan Vierling fed Gunler with a pass and the forward shoveled the puck past Colorado netminder Kyle Keyser to the glove side from in close. Vierling and Domenick Fensore recorded assists on Gunler's seventh goal of the season.
Valimaki's fourth marker of the season midway through the third pulled the Wolves to within 5-2. The veteran defenseman took a pass from Joel Nystrom and ripped a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Keyser to the stick side. Nystrom and Felix Unger Sorum assisted on the score.
Tristen Nielsen's goal-the third on the power play for the Eagles in the contest-capped the scoring.
Amir Miftakhov (27 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Keyser (19 saves) got the win for the Eagles.
Chicago dropped to 22-11-5-5 on the season while Colorado stands at 29-10-2-3.
Up next: The Wolves host the Colorado Eagles next Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
