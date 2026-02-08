Senators Trade Blows Early, Fall, 5-2, to Crunch
Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were back on home ice to finish off their home-and-home series versus the Syracuse Crunch, falling 5-2.
On their first shot of the game, on the power play, Syracuse was once again the first to break the seal in back-to-back games. Jakob Pelletier moved the puck up to Conor Geekie on the right circle, who scored his thirteenth to give the Crunch a 1-0 lead. The Senators answered back almost seven minutes later. A shot from Jorian Donovan deflected behind the net to Garrett Pilon, whose pass found a streaking Lassi Thomson, burying it short side to tie the game at 1-1. Later in the frame, the Crunch regained the edge. Geekie forced a takeaway and opened up space in the slot, feeding Pelletier, who scored blocker side for a 2-1 advantage. That momentum was short-lived, however, as Belleville responded just forty-two seconds later. After intercepting a pass in the neutral zone, Carter Yakemchuk used his speed to draw defenders in before wrapping the puck around and scoring his fourth goal in four games, knotting the contest at 2-2.
It took nearly the entire second period for another goal, but the Crunch eventually found their third. On a power-play opportunity, Lucas Mercuri and Dylan Duke connected with Gabriel Szturc on the low circle, where he scored his third of the season to give Syracuse a 3-2 lead heading into the third.
Late in the final twenty minutes, Syracuse extended the gap. During a four-on-four sequence, the Crunch broke out on a two-on-one, and Mitchell Chaffee put the puck past Hunter Shepard to make it 4-2. Syracuse added a final tally off the stick of Chaffee, doubling up, for a 5-2 final.
The Senators play the Crunch again about a week and a half later on February 18th for their sixth meeting of the season. It will be another Winning Wednesday back at CAA Arena, with game time starting at 6:00 p.m.
Belleville's next challenge in this four game home stand comes against the Hershey Bears (AHL affiliate of Washington Capitals) next Saturday on the 14th of February. This will be the first meeting of the year between these two with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Fast Facts:
#11 Jorian Donovan added in an assist
#13 Xavier Bourgault put four shots on net
#22 Garrett Pilon recorded an assist
#26 Carter Yakemchuk now has four goals in four games with one tally tonight
#33 Lassi Thomson scored his 13th goal of the year
