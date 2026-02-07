Hartford Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Travis Dermott to PTO

Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Travis Dermott to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Dermott, 29, split the 2024-25 season between the Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild organizations. He dressed in ten games with the Oilers and three games with their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. He recorded one goal as a member of the Condors. Dermott skated in nine games as a member of the Wild.

Over the course of his career, Dermott has skated in 348 career NHL games with the Oilers, Wild, Arizona Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, and Toronto Maple Leafs. He has scored 62 points (16 g, 46 a) during that span.

Dermott was named to the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic as a member of the Toronto Marlies. That season, he recorded 18 points (2 g, 16 a) in 28 regular season games. That spring, Dermott helped lead the Marlies to a Calder Cup Championship. He played in 14 games for the team during their run.

The native of Newmarket, ON, was selected in the second round, 34th overall, by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.

Join the Wolf Pack for the 2025-26 season! Single game tickets are on sale now!







American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.