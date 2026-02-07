Hartford Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Travis Dermott to PTO
Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Travis Dermott to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).
Dermott, 29, split the 2024-25 season between the Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild organizations. He dressed in ten games with the Oilers and three games with their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. He recorded one goal as a member of the Condors. Dermott skated in nine games as a member of the Wild.
Over the course of his career, Dermott has skated in 348 career NHL games with the Oilers, Wild, Arizona Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, and Toronto Maple Leafs. He has scored 62 points (16 g, 46 a) during that span.
Dermott was named to the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic as a member of the Toronto Marlies. That season, he recorded 18 points (2 g, 16 a) in 28 regular season games. That spring, Dermott helped lead the Marlies to a Calder Cup Championship. He played in 14 games for the team during their run.
The native of Newmarket, ON, was selected in the second round, 34th overall, by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.
Join the Wolf Pack for the 2025-26 season! Single game tickets are on sale now!
American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2026
- Hartford Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Travis Dermott to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Preview: Phantoms at Bridgeport, Game 45 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Condors at Reign, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- New York Rangers Reassign G Callum Tung to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Release Phil Waugh from Tryout Agrement - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Spencer Kersten to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Barracuda Crush Canucks with Five-Goal Third - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Win Over Condors, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Hartford Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Travis Dermott to PTO
- New York Rangers Reassign G Callum Tung to ECHL's Bloomington Bison
- Wolf Pack Drop 3-1 Decision to Bruins
- New York Rangers Assign Anton Blidh and Spencer Martin to Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hartford Wolf Pack Loan Three to ECHL's Bloomington Bison