Bears Release Phil Waugh from Tryout Agrement

Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have released defenseman Phil Waugh from his professional tryout agreement (PTO). The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Waugh, 26, played in three games with the Bears, making his Hershey debut on Jan. 28 at Rochester.

The McLean, Virginia native will return to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates where he has posted four points (2g, 2a) in seven games this season.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center.







