Wolf Pack Fall, 2-1, in Shootout to Bruins

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped their sixth straight game on Saturday night, 2-1 in the shootout at the hands of the Providence Bruins in front of over 7,100 fans at PeoplesBank Arena.

For the seventh straight game, the Wolf Pack surrendered the game's first goal.

On their second power play of the night, the Bruins were able to move the puck around crisply in the offensive zone. Eventually, Christian Wolanin found Brett Harrison in the left-wing circle. Harrison fired a shot that beat a diving Spencer Martin at 10:42 to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

The goal was just the second power play goal for the Bruins this season against the Wolf Pack.

The teams combined for 46 total penalty minutes in the frame. The Wolf Pack's 30 penalty minutes in the opening stanza were the most in a single period this season by the club.

After another flurry of penalty minutes early in the second period, the sides found themselves playing four-on-four.

In the final seconds of the four-on-four sequence, the Wolf Pack found the equalizer. Connor Mackey snapped a shot from the left-wing side that crept through the five-hole of Luke Cavallin and trickled across the line at 2:11 to make it 1-1.

The Wolf Pack outshot the Bruins 7-6 in the third period but were unable to take the lead.

Each side got one shot in overtime, but neither was able to find the winner.

In the shootout, the Wolf Pack went 0-for-three, as Cavallin was perfect. Martin denied the first two shooters for the Bruins but was unable to stop Georgii Merkulov.

Merkulov beat Martin to earn the second point for the Bruins, extending their winning streak to ten games.

The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 0-5-0-1 in their last six games.

The Wolf Pack return from the All-Star break next Saturday, Feb. 14, when they visit the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 3:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Feb. 20 when the Utica Comets come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.







