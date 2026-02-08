Undermanned Barracuda Fall, 2-1, to Canucks
Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
Abbotsford Canucks' Cole Clayton and San Jose Barracuda's Cameron Lund on game night
(San Jose Barracuda)
Abbotsford, BC - The San Jose Barracuda (26-13-1-2) saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with a 2-1 loss to the Abbotsford Canucks (15-26-3-3) on Saturday night at Rogers Forum. Despite outshooting Abbotsford 40-25, the Barracuda couldn't fully solve goaltender Nikita Tolopilo, who turned aside 39 shots to earn first-star honors.
The Barracuda were forced to play most of the game with just forwards when Shane Bowers was injured during a fight in the first. In the third, Anthony Vincent was given a game miscodunct for crossing checking, forcing the Barracuda to play with just nine forwards for the final 13:22.
Abbotsford struck first late in the opening period when Danila Klimovich (7) scored at 16:08, then doubled the lead midway through the second on Ty Mueller's (9) game-winning goal at 12:33. San Jose pushed back in the third, controlling play and generating sustained pressure, and finally broke through at 12:54 when Igor Chernyshov (13) netted his 13th goal of the season to pull the Barracuda within one.
The Barracuda continued to press late, including a flurry of chances in the final minutes after pulling the goalie, but couldn't find the equalizer.
Laurent Brossoit made 23 saves in the loss, while the teams combined for 83 penalty minutes in a physical, hard-fought matchup. San Jose finished its two-game road trip in Abbotsford with a split, having taken Friday's meeting 7-3.
The Barracuda return home following the AHL All-Star break on Saturday, Feb. 14 for Pink in the Rink against the Henderson Silver Knights. For tickets and more information, go to sjbarracuda.com.
Images from this story
|
Abbotsford Canucks' Cole Clayton and San Jose Barracuda's Cameron Lund on game night
American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2026
- Nelson's Overtime Winner Seals Weekend Sweep of Silver Knights - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Reign Edge Condors, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
- Nelson's Overtime Winner Seals Weekend Sweep of Silver Knights, 4-3 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Condors Can't Hold Lead in Ontario - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Complete Comeback, Sweep Wranglers with 6-5 OT Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Five-Goal Second Period Propels Colorado to 6-2 Victory over Wolves - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Drop 6-2 Decision to Eagles - Chicago Wolves
- Undermanned Barracuda Fall, 2-1, to Canucks - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Complete Comeback, Sweep Wranglers with 6-5 OT Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Edged by Stars, 4-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Stars Surge Past Moose for Seventh Straight Win - Texas Stars
- Bears Pick up Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Amerks Head into All-Star Break with 5-1 Win over Comets - Rochester Americans
- Hayes Hat Trick Lifts Penguins over Bears in OT, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Cavallin, P-Bruins Top Wolf Pack in Shootout for 10th Straight Victory - Providence Bruins
- Griffins Take 5-2 Win over Checkers in Last Game Before All-Star Break - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Fall, 2-1, in Shootout to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Senators Trade Blows Early, Fall, 5-2, to Crunch - Belleville Senators
- Crunch Take Down Senators, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Ads Downed by IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Canucks Split Back to Back against the Barracuda with a 2-1 Win - Abbotsford Canucks
- Phantoms Tripped at Bridgeport - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Foudy's Hat-Trick Leads Isles to 5-1 Victory over Phantoms - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins Hold off Late Checkers Charge to Win 5-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Clipped 5-1 by Rochester on Star Wars Night - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Fall in Volatile Affair against Marlies - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Fall 4-1 in Final Meeting with Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Hartford Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Travis Dermott to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Preview: Phantoms at Bridgeport, Game 45 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Condors at Reign, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- New York Rangers Reassign G Callum Tung to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Release Phil Waugh from Tryout Agrement - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Spencer Kersten to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Barracuda Crush Canucks with Five-Goal Third - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Win Over Condors, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.