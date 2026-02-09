Cam Lund Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

San Jose, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today that San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) forward Cam Lund has been named to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, which will take place at the BMO Center in Rockford, Ill., from Feb. 10-11, 2026. Lund will replace teammate Filip Bystedt who was injured in the Barracuda's 7-3 win over Abbotsford on Friday.

Lund, 21, has appeared in 36 games this season with the Barracuda, notching 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) and 12 penalty minutes. Prior to Saturday, he had collected points in his last six games (four goals, two assists), including a four-game goal streak from Jan. 21 to Jan. 31.

Following his junior season at Northeastern University, Lund signed his entry-level contract with the Sharks on Mar. 21, 2025, making his NHL debut on Mar. 27, 2025, against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He would score in his following two games, and finish with three points (two goals, one assists) in 12 contests.

A year ago, he led Huskies with 18 goals and finished second for both assists (22) and points (40) this season, all career highs. A Hockey East Third All-Star Team selection, Lund recorded five multi-point efforts over his final nine collegiate contests and totaled 13 games with two or more points for the year, highlighted by a career-best four-point game (one goal, three assists) on Nov. 9 vs. Providence. He found the score sheet in each of NU's three postseason contests, posting two goals and three assists in the Hockey East Tournament.

Lund finished his collegiate career as a two-time nominee for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, earning the nod in each of his final two seasons with the Huskies. He tallied 93 points (36 goals, 57 assists) with a pair of hat tricks in 107 games over three seasons, earning a spot on the Hockey East Rookie All-Star Team as well as Northeastern Rookie of the Year in 2022-23.

The six-foot-two, 195-pound native of Bridgewater, Massachusetts was originally selected by San Jose in the 2022 NHL Draft (second round, 34th overall).

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO includes the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, February 10, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, February 11, and the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening. The Skills Competition pits the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. The All-Star Challenge is a round-robin, 3-on-3 tournament among the four divisions to determine the All-Star champions.







