Bears Sign D.J. King to AHL Contract, Loan him to Stingrays

Published on February 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the signing of defenseman D.J. King to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season and have loaned him to Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. The transaction was announced by Hershey vice president of hockey operations, Bryan Helmer.

King, 25, has appeared in eight AHL games this season while skating under professional tryout agreements with Hershey and the Iowa Wild. In his lone prior game with the Bears on Nov. 16 vs. Lehigh Valley, the blueliner recorded the primary assist on Hershey's game-tying goal in an eventual 2-1 overtime win.

The 6'3", 216-pound defenseman has also produced two points (1g, 1a) in 27 ECHL games with South Carolina this season. He has generated 27 points (8g, 19a) in 191 ECHL games with Fort Wayne, Norfolk, Indy, and South Carolina.

King has recorded two assists in 16 career AHL games with Hershey, Iowa, and Rockford. He is the son of Bears head coach Derek King and previously attended the club's 2025 Training Camp.

