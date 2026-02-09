American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:

- Belleville Senators forward Keean Washkurak has been suspended for six (6) games as a consequence of his actions at the conclusion of a game vs. Syracuse on Feb. 7.

Washkurak will miss Belleville's games Friday (Feb. 14) and Sunday (Feb. 16) vs. Hershey; Feb. 18 vs. Syracuse; Feb. 20 at Providence; Feb. 21 at Hartford; and Feb. 27 at Utica.

- San Jose Barracuda forward Anthony Vincent has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Abbotsford on Feb. 7.

Vincent will miss San Jose's games Saturday (Feb. 14) and Sunday (Feb. 15) vs. Henderson.

- Milwaukee Admirals forward Kyle Marino and Rockford IceHogs forward Connor Mylymok have each been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of their actions in a game between the teams on Feb. 7.

Marino received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 11th fighting major this season. Mylymok received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.3 for accumulating his third game misconduct in the "general" category this season.

Both players will miss the Milwaukee at Rockford game on Saturday (Feb. 14)







