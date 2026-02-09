Firebirds Host Kraken Night, Presented by Alaska Airlines, this Friday at Acrisure Arena

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds will honor their NHL affiliate with their annual Kraken Night, presented by Alaska Airlines, this Friday, February 13th as they host the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:00 p.m. PT. The game will celebrate the strong connection between the Firebirds and the Seattle Kraken organization.

Kraken Night, presented by Alaska Airlines, shines a spotlight on the shared commitment to player development and on-ice success that links the two clubs, giving fans a chance to celebrate the pathway from Coachella Valley to the NHL. Throughout the evening, the Firebirds will recognize the Kraken partnership with special in-game elements and themed activations.

As part of the celebration, the Firebirds will wear specialty Kraken Night warmup jerseys, available exclusively via the DASH Auction App at CVFirebirds.com/Auctions. The auction benefits the One Valley Foundation and its work to helping grow the game of hockey in the Coachella Valley.

Fans can also get their hands on limited-edition Kraken Night merchandise, featuring a glow-in-the-dark, Kraken-inspired Firebirds logo, available while supplies last.

Kraken Night has become a fan-favorite tradition, blending Firebirds hockey with Kraken pride for a can't-miss night at Acrisure Arena.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and kick off Kraken Night at Happy Hour on The Oasis. Beginning before puck drop, enjoy $5 beers, $10 wine specials, the Pocket Friendly Pick of the Game, and more! Plus, fans in attendance can score a Kraken Night jersey luggage tag giveaway, while supplies last, adding even more reason to get in early and soak up the atmosphere before the action hits the ice.

Get tickets to Kraken Night, presented by Alaska Airlines, HERE. Secure $20 parking by purchasing in advance through the ParkWhiz app. Parking rates will increase on the day of the game.







