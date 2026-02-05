Nyman Scores Late, Ostman Makes 41 Saves in 2-1 Loss to San Jose

Published on February 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







SAN JOSE, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, fell to the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena by the final score of 2-1. Jani Nyman scored the lone goal for the Firebirds, coming with just 1:18 left in the third period and goaltender Victor Ostman made 41 saves in the defeat that drops the team's record to 23-15-5-0 on the season.

The Barracuda netted a pair of goals in the second period as Jimmy Huntington (3:29) and Jack Thompson each hit the back of the net. San Jose outshot Coachella Valley 17-10 in the middle frame.

The Firebirds broke up Laurent Brossoit's shutout bid with 1:18 left in the third period on a 6-on-5 goal from Jani Nyman. The goal was Nyman's ninth of the season and came while Ostman was on the bench for the extra attacker. Coachella Valley pushed for the tying goal but came up short as San Jose held on to their one-goal lead.

Victor Ostman made 41 saves on 43 shots in the loss (second highest number of saves in a game for Ostman this season - 45 vs. SD on 10/30/25). The Firebirds were outshot by the Barracuda 43-38. Coachella Valley finished the game 0-for-2 on the powerplay and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Firebirds continue their road trip as they face the Henderson Silver Knights for a pair of games beginning this Friday, February 6th at Lee's Family Forum. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. PT.







American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.