The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 15

Published on February 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack are set for the final two games before the All-Star Break. This weekend, the Wolf Pack will meet the Providence Bruins for a back-to-back, home-and-home set.

The club is looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Week That Was:

Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 - Vs. Bridgeport Islanders (3-6 L): The Wolf Pack were doubled up in the 'Battle of Connecticut' at PeoplesBank Arena on Friday night.

Julien Gauthier opened the scoring 8:35 into the game, giving the visitors a lead they never lost. Hunter Drew netted a natural hat-trick, putting the Islanders ahead 4-0 by the 6:05 mark of the second period. Drew struck at 13:27 of the opening stanza, then again at 5:26 and 6:05 of the middle frame.

Matthew Maggio made it 5-0 at 16:48 of the second period, backhanding home a rebound.

Jaroslav Chmelaø, Cooper Moore, and Daniel Walcott all scored in the third period for the Wolf Pack to make it 5-3, but Liam Foudy hit the empty net at 19:06 to end the intrigue.

Moore's goal was his first in the AHL. Kyle Jackson picked up the secondary assist on the goal. That was the first point of Jackson's AHL career.

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 - at Springfield Thunderbirds (1-4 L): The Wolf Pack fell behind just 6:55 into the game when Marc-André Gaudet blasted home his fourth goal of the season.

Brendan Brisson struck on the power play at 13:20 of the first period to tie the game. He fired a shot from the right-wing circle while the Wolf Pack attacked five-on-three for his 12 th goal of the season.

Hunter Skinner restored the lead at 3:38 of the second period, however. Skinner fired a shot from the top of the left-wing circle that beat Garand for his fourth goal of the season. Dillon Dube tacked on the insurance at 8:13, making it 3-1 through 40 minutes.

Despite a good push in the third period, the Wolf Pack were unable to find the equalizer. Chris Wagner hit the empty net at 17:00, cementing the two points for the Thunderbirds.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 - at Providence Bruins (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 - Vs. Providence Bruins (7:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Bruins will play back-to-back games this weekend, with the set opening in Providence on Friday night before concluding in Hartford on Saturday.

These are the fifth and sixth meetings out of ten on the season. It will be the third meeting in each city.

The Bruins have won three of the first four matchups, posting a 3-1-0-0 record. The Wolf Pack are 1-2-1-0 on the season against the Bruins.

Each of the two meetings in Providence have gone the way of the Bruins. They picked up a 5-2 victory on Oct. 18 and a 3-2 overtime decision on Nov. 12. Fabian Lysell potted the game-winning goal in the overtime triumph.

The Wolf Pack picked up a 5-1 victory in the last meeting on Jan. 10 in Hartford. Brett Berard scored the game-winning goal that night, while Callum Tung made 24 saves to pick up the victory.

Where To Watch & Listen:

You can watch both Wolf Pack games this weekend on AHLTV on FloHockey here !

Alex Thomas will have the call of the action both nights. 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starts at 6:50 p.m. on Friday night and 6:45 p.m. on Saturday night.

Both games can also be heard on Mixlr.

Quick Hits:

On Saturday, the parent New York Rangers claimed defenseman Vincent Iorio off waivers from the San Jose Sharks. To make room, the club assigned forward Brett Berard to the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack have surrendered the first goal in each of their last five games.

On Tuesday, the AHL announced that forward Brendan Brisson will attend the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO. The event takes place in Rockford, IL.

Thanks to his power play goal on Friday night, Brisson now leads the Wolf Pack with six power play goals on the season.

The Wolf Pack are currently 16-22-4-1 on the season, good for 37 points. They sit eighth in the Atlantic Division and are five points back of the Bridgeport Islanders for the final playoff spot in the Division.







