Wranglers Force Overtime in Bakersfield

Published on February 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers fell 3-2 in overtime at Bakersfield, with Clark Bishop and Sam Morton supplying the offence in a tight-checking road battle against the Condors.

The Wranglers skated well, managed the puck, and kept the game scoreless through 20 minutes.

The deadlock finally broke in the second period when Bishop put one on net and was rewarded with a kind bounce that slipped past Condors netminder Connor Ungar.

It was a much-needed moment for the captain, snapping an 11-game pointless stretch and giving Calgary a deserved lead.

Bakersfield answered back before the intermission, as Luke Prokop tucked a shot past Arsenii Sergeev to square the game.

The Condors wasted no time seizing momentum in the third, striking 24 seconds in as Isaac Howard made it 2-1.

Calgary pushed back and was rewarded late, with just over a minute remaining, when Morton pounced on a rebounded Dryden Hunt shot on goal to tie the game and force overtime.

The goal now adds to Morton's streak of four goals in three games.

Despite the pair entering the extra frame with similar overtime records, it was Howard who found the winner, sealing the decision for Bakersfield and handing the Wranglers a hard-fought point on the road.







