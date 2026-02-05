Reign Ride Fast Start past Tucson

The Ontario Reign (29-14-1-1) defeated the Tucson Roadrunners (19-16-8-0) Wednesday night by a final score of 5-1 in in front of 5,451 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will be in Bakersfield Friday at 7 p.m. PST.

The Reign got out to an early lead as Jacob Doty, Martin Chromiak, and Glenn Gawdin each scored in the first period. The Roadrunners scored on the power-play late in the second period and then Aatu Jämsen cashed in on the man advantage in the back half of the third period. Francesco Pinelli sealed the game with an empty net score pushing his point streak to four-games.

Ontario got off to a strong start taking a 3-0 lead into the first intermission. Jacob Doty (2nd) opened the scoring 2:53 into the game from Kaleb Lawrence and Samuel Bolduc. Doty collected the puck at the blue line left wing side and worked it around the defender into the circle. He got a couple feet above the crease and snapped a shot past the blocker of Stauber. Then at 10:26 Martin Chromiak (16th) made it 2-0 cashing in on a fortuitus bounce. From the center circle Kirill Kirsanov dumped the puck into the right corner where it directed off the glass and right to the stick of Chromiak in the right circle. Stauber had gone behind the net to play the puck so all Chromiak had to do was snap it into the open net. Then off the next face-off the Roadrunners won the drew at center ice but lost the puck and Glenn Gawdin (9th) snapped a one-timer past the glove of Stauber from the left circle on a feed from Chromiak making it 3-0 just eight seconds after Chromiak's tally. Shots were 8-7 Tucson in a penalty free period.

The lone goal in the middle frame was a power-play score from Tucson's Kevin Rooney at 14:10 when Cam Hebig sent the puck to the net from the right circle that directed off Rooney into the net. Shots were 9-8 Ontario as they took a 3-1 lead into the dressing room through 40 minutes.

The Reign converted on their second power-play of the night when Aatu Jämsen (10th) made it a 4-1 lead with six minutes to play in regulation from Andre Lee and Jack Hughes. Lee from the bottom of the right circle fed Jämsen at the left circle where he snapped a wrist shot past the glove of Stauber. Francesco Pinelli (7th) put the game away with an empty net score from Jared Wright with 2:29 remaining.

Pheonix Copley made 17 saves on 18 shots earning the win while Jaxson Stauber suffered the loss making 15 saves on 19 shots. Each power-play went 1-for-2 as the Reign now have a power-play goal in nine straight home games.

Postgame thoughts from Andrew Lord, Martin Chromiak, and Jack Millar.

Lord

On tonight's win

It was good. I actually thought the first couple shifts, they had us hemmed in a little bit, had a couple looks. Copley was really good there. Doty, give him credit. What a goal. He really got us started there. Then we get a bounce, which we'll take. But then give Gawdin and Chromiak credit, right away the next face off. Really nice seam pass there into a really good release by Gawdin. So that was great. Thought we had a chance to make it 4-0 and really put the game away in the second with some good looks. We didn't so give them credit. They get the one at the end of the power play there. Thought we stayed composed and the Jamsen power play goal was really important to finish them off.

Chromiak

On the team's performance tonight

It was great. I think everyone knew that we're not a team that's going to lose three games in a row. I think basically everyone was on the same page, that we were winning tonight, and think we did a pretty good job overall.

On playing with Gawdin

This is basically my second year I'm playing on the same line with him. I think we have pretty good chemistry, and he's a great player. Think he helps me a lot. Last year, I think it was huge for me when I got put on his line. He showed me basically the way, how to play the right way. So just trying to be on the same page.

Millar

On being back after missing 31 games

Really grateful to be where I am and be able to play. I'm grateful for everybody in the organization, strength staff, athletic trainers. Means a lot to be able to be back out here, and it's good to get a win.

On the team bouncing back after the weekend

I think it's just kind of a fresh start mindset. We had a day off and that was a long stretch that we went on, so just trying to regroup. Know that's not who we are as a team, and try to come back, just play, have a good start. That's really important. That's a lot of stuff that they've been working on as of late. Because we feel like if we start hot, we can kind of stay hot and keep things going. So that was important.







