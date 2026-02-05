Calle Clang named to 2026 ahl All-Star Classic Presented By BMO

SAN DIEGO, Calif.  - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today  that goaltender Calle Clang has been named to the 2026  AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, to be held February 10-11  in Rockford, Ill. 

Clang, 23 (5/20/02), joins forward Tim Washe at the 2026 All-Star Classic, the fourth time in franchise history the Gulls have had two All-Star representatives and the first since 2020 (Chris Wideman and Anthony Stolarz, Ontario). Clang becomes the fourth  Gulls  netminder to be named an All-Star joining  Kevin Boyle (2019, Springfield), Anthony Stolarz (2020, Ontario), and Lukas Dostal (2023, Laval).

The 6-2, 194-pound goaltender has matched his AHL career-high in wins with an 11-3-2 record and has posted a 2.39 goals-against average (GAA), a .906 save percentage (SV%) and two shutouts in 19 games this season. He ranks ninth among all AHL goaltenders in GAA, second highest among Pacific Division goalies behind only Colorado's Isak Posch (2.38). Clang recorded his first career AHL shutout Dec. 28 vs. Abbotsford, stopping all 15 shots faced. Clang has amassed a 33-35-12 record with two shutouts, a 2.97 GAA and .898 SV% in 87 career AHL games, all with San Diego.

Acquired by Anaheim from Pittsburgh with Zach Aston-Reese, Dominik Simon and a 2022 second-round selection (Tristan Luneau) for Rickard Rakell on March 21, 2022, Clang went 22-15-0 with two shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .906 SV% in 43 career games with Rogle of the SHL from 2020-23.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (77th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Clang was named the HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden's second division) Best Junior in 2020-21, appearing in 32 games (13-19-0) while posting a 2.46 GAA and .919 SV%. The Olofstrom, Sweden native represented Sweden at back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2021 and 2022 (bronze medal). He also helped Sweden earn medals at the 2019 World U-18 Championship (gold), 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (bronze) and 2019 World U17 Hockey Challenge (bronze). 







