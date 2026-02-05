Gulls Score Seven to Subdue Henderson

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 7-4 Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego for their third consecutive victory. San Diego captured seven of a possible eight points in their final four games before the AHL All-Star break. The Gulls now have earned points in six of their last eight contests (5-2-0-1) and in 1 7 of their last 25 games (1 4-8-2-1) and now sit with a 2 1-14-6-3 record.

Matthew Phillips tallied his second three-point game of the season for his team-leading ninth multi-point effort with a goal and two assists. Phillips' 9-22=31 points co-lead Gulls skaters while his 22 assists lead the team.

Justin Bailey opened the scoring for San Diego just 97 seconds into the game with his 15th goal of the season. He also collected his 11th assist of the year to bring his season total to 15-11& points which rank tied for second among Gulls skaters.

Sasha Pastujov registered his eighth multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist. Pastujov's 10-21=31 points co-lead all Gulls skaters.

Yegor Sidorov netted his 13th goal of the year. Sidorov has found the back of the net in four of his last six games (5-1=6).

Ryan Carpenter scored his ninth goal of the season, his third in his last four games (3-0=3).

Roland McKeown scored his fourth goal of the season. McKeown leads all Gulls defenseman in points with 3-14=17.

Noah Warren scored his second goal of the season.

Konnor Smith collected his first point and assist of the season.

Jan Mysak, Nikolas Brouillard, Nikita Nesterenko and Tyson Hinds each collected an assist.

Calle Clang earned his 11th victory of the season, stopping 33 shots. Clang's 11 wins on the season tie his single season record which he set in 2024-25.

The Gulls will be idle for the AHL All-Star break. San Diego will return to game action on February 13 when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on the road. 

POSTGAME QUOTES 

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Forward Justin Bailey

On tonight's game

I think there's obviously some stuff we can clean up. We were kind of trading chances with them, which is not like the games we've been playing against Vegas. Usually they're tight games, 2-1, or 1-0 we were talking about before the game. But I think on a positive note, scoring for us has been something we've been really trying to make a point of and to go out and put up six or seven, it's good for us to kind of break that open going into the break. To have a three-game win streak going into the break you have six days, seven days to think about it. So, for us, it's a good feeling. Everyone will take that into the break, and we'll be ready to continue this February similar to like we had last year.

On the offensive production tonight

Our team is so deep, we really have an emphasis on defending. You look at us, we've played a lot of tight games. I think that's one thing for us going forward, we didn't want to give up those quick ones at the end of the second, but like you've seen in the last two, three, four games where they're tie games in the third, and that's anybody's game. Going to the playoffs and going down the stretch of the year, the games get tight. So obviously, for myself, Sasha [Pastujov], [Matthew] Phillips, [Yegor] Sidorov's been hot. We got a lot of guys chipping in and we have a team where any given night, anybody can go off. That's kind of what you've been seeing lately.

On how the break will prepare the team for the rest of the season

At this point of the season, all the games get tight but also knowing who we are, what works and what doesn't. I think when we're dumping pucks in and playing with pace and winning our battles, breaking out the puck well, a lot of the things you've seen the last three, four games, you know, we're a really, really tough team to deal with. We're a really, really good hockey team, and we have depth up and down the lineup. We've had great goaltending all year, and so going down the stretch is just continuing to do those things that make us successful and cleaning up those little things that might hurt us throughout the game.

Forward Matthew Phillips

On tonight's game

Pretty chaotic game. Honestly, I still think we played really well. Our emotion and our energy was awesome. We kind of just got a little bit out of structure and scrambling in the second but we reset in the third period, and we came out and just created a bunch of chances, and eventually a couple went in, so it was good.

On the powerful offense tonight

We've got tons of weapons on this team, and tonight, on paper, is as deep of a lineup as you're going to see. We have lots of guys that can do it any night. Personally, it feels great to score one, but we have a lot of guys that have been stepping up lately.

On Calle Clang's performance tonight

It's just like every game, he's super solid. He makes big saves at big moments. Very calming presence back there.

On the break coming up

I think we've kind of broken this season up into thirds, and now we're kind of closer into that home stretch. So, it's nice to get some time to just kind of rest and relax, and guys get to go on little trips and stuff like that. But we're really excited, and we think our game's trending in the right way so everyone's going to be ready to get back at it.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On what the team takes away from tonight's win

I wonder if that last game before the break part is a factor in the way that the game felt at times. Objective is to score more than the other team, and we were able to do so tonight. It was great to see the puck go in, and we had a lot of guys factoring in. All the groups were involved in goals. I think Calle [Clang] was excellent in there for us and we got a big team win.

On how important it was for some of the guys to find points

We've got depth of guys that can score. We were carried by that for a little bit. We're getting a lot of scoring from two lines, and everybody can contribute, it's just a matter of when. So that's kind of what it takes, at the end of the season you don't know which line is going to show up, and it's good to have a lot of guys going.

On heading into the All-Star break

Right now, it's just rest. Get your minds and bodies off of hockey for a little bit. Then when we get back, it ramps up real quick. You get a practice and you're already playing a back-to-back against a really strong team. It's time to reset and recover and get ready for a real great push.







