Griffins to Host Sensory & Support Night

Published on February 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 vs. Texas Stars

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, stand 5 at BC Pizza, the stand outside section 128, the stand outside section 103, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at Cattle Vally and $2 hot dogs at the Ionia Grill outside section 105, RTD Land outside section 126, and Ottawa Grill outside section 124 (stands are subject to change).

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts (online purchase fees not applied at the box office).

Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026 vs. Texas Stars

Sensory & Support Night presented by Comerica Bank

Time: 4 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 3 p.m. for the general public, 2:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Sensory & Support Night: The Griffins will host their fifth annual Sensory & Support Night with the help of i understand, a nonprofit organization that offers compassionate comfort for those affected by suicide or mental/brain health illness and pain. i understand will be on the concourse selling Griffins co-branded t-shirts that raise awareness for mental health. The game will feature decreased stimulation for those who are sensitive to loud noises and strobing lights. Click here to see all of the sensory-friendly amenities available throughout the game. In addition, fans can fill out 'I Support' cards at the i understand concourse table in recognition of someone going through a rough time. During the first timeout of the second intermission, the Griffins will spotlight fans holding their 'I Support' cards throughout the arena.

Postgame Jersey Auction: The Griffins will wear special City Connect jerseys for this game, a select number of which will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A select number of game-worn jerseys will also be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction will benefit i understand.

Wall Flag Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a wall flag courtesy of Comerica Bank.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to this game.

Sunday is Fun Day: For all Sunday games, enjoy $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 3-5 p.m., while supplies last.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $18 (regularly $24), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $21 (regularly $27), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $25 (regularly $30). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.







