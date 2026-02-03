Alex Kannok Leipert Signs One-Year Contract Extension

February 3, 2026

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed defenseman Alex Kannok Leipert to a one-year contract extension.

Kannok Leipert, a native of Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, has nine points (1-8-9), 40 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 39 games with Grand Rapids this season. In addition to his career-high eight assists, Kannok Leipert is tied for third in the AHL with two shorthanded assists. Last season, he appeared in 59 games with the Bakersfield Condors and registered 11 points (4-7-11), 93 penalty minutes and a minus-one rating. In 2024-25, Kannok Leipert posted career-high numbers in games played, goals, assists, points, and penalty minutes. Prior to joining the Condors, the 25-year-old spent three seasons with the Abbotsford Canucks from 2021-24, showing a combined 12 points (1-11-12), 140 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 123 regular-season games. He also added one assist in two postseason games with the Canucks in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. Kannok Leipert was the 161st overall pick by the Washington Capitals in 2018 and became the first Thai-born player to be selected in the NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to turning pro, Kannok Leipert spent parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Vancouver Giants from 2016-21, serving as captain for his final two campaigns. With the Giants, the 6-foot 205-pound defenseman recorded 83 points (21-62-83), 240 penalty minutes and a plus-47 rating in 219 regular-season games, adding 12 points (2-10-12), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-11 rating in 28 playoff outings. During the 2019 WHL playoffs, Kannok Leipert ranked fourth among defensemen with 12 points (2-10-12) in 22 games, falling 4-3 to Prince Albert in the Ed Chynoweth Cup Finals. From 2015-17, he skated with the Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA team in the SMAAAHL and recorded a combined 48 points (13-35-48) in 88 regular-season games. In 2016-17, Kannok Leipert was named the SMAAHL's top defenseman when he paced the league's blueliners with 35 points (10-25-35) in 44 regular-season games en route to claiming the SMAAHL title, adding 11 points (1-10-11) in 11 postseason outings.

