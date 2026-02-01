Sheldon Dries Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

Grand Rapids Griffins center Sheldon Dries

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins center Sheldon Dries(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday signed center Sheldon Dries to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

Dries has 29 points (15-14-29), 13 penalty minutes and a career-high plus-14 rating in 34 games with the Griffins this season. He currently is tied for second on the roster in points, while also tying for fourth in assists and third in goals. The Macomb, Michigan, native has four goals in his last seven games and eight goals in his last 14 outings since Dec. 19. He posted two points in four straight games from Dec. 17-27 (3-5-8) and was selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 21 when he logged six points (2-4-6) and a plus-eight rating in three games. Throughout his nine-year AHL career, Dries has 273 points (153-120-273), 270 penalty minutes and a plus-41 rating in 373 games. At the NHL level, Dries has 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 122 games across parts of five seasons from 2018-23. The 31-year-old last competed in the NHL during the 2022-23 season with the Vancouver Canucks, showing 17 points (11-6-17) in 63 appearances.

