Sheldon Dries Reassigned to Griffins

Published on January 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins center Sheldon Dries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned center Sheldon Dries to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Dries has 28 points (14-14-28), nine penalty minutes and a career-high plus-14 rating in 32 games with the Griffins this season. He currently ranks second on the roster in points, while also tying for third in both assists and goals. The Macomb, Michigan, native has three goals in his last five games and seven goals in his last 12 outings since Dec. 19. He posted two points in four straight games from Dec. 17-27 (3-5-8) and was selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 21 when he logged six points (2-4-6) and a plus-eight rating in three games. Throughout his nine-year AHL career, Dries has 272 points (152-120-272), 266 penalty minutes and a plus-41 rating in 371 games. At the NHL level, Dries has 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 122 games across parts of five seasons from 2018-23. The 31-year-old last competed in the NHL during the 2022-23 season with the Vancouver Canucks, showing 17 points (11-6-17) in 63 appearances.

