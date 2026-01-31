Drew's Hat Trick Lifts Islanders over Wolf Pack in Road Victory
Published on January 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Hartford, CT- The Bridgeport Islanders rolled into Hartford to kick off the start of three games in three days over the weekend. First on the schedule, their in-state and division rival, the Hartford Wolf Pack. In the contest, Hunter Drew struck for three goals to help give Bridgeport the eventual victory despite a late push by Hartford in the final period.
In the first period, Julien Gauthier scored driving down the ice and firing the puck past goalie Callum Tung at 8:35. Pierrick Dube registered his first point as a Bridgeport Islander picking up the primary assist in a 1-0 game. The Isles extended their lead at 13:27 when Hunter Drew scored his 8th of the season from Cam Thiesing and Marshall Warren. The period ended with the Isles holding a 2-0 advantage.
During the middle frame, a goal by Drew for his second of the game put the Isles up 3-0. Drew scored his 9th of the season on a goal assisted by Warren and Maggio at 5:36. Drew completed the hat trick just 6:05 from Maggio and helped the team to a 4-0 advantage for his 10th of the season. Cam Berg added a goal at 16:48 from Drew putting the Isles up 5-0.
Hartford struck early in the third when Jaroslav Chmelar scored at 3:13 slicing the Islanders lead to 5-1. The Wolf Pack added another goal when Cooper Moore scored with a backhand shot over goalie Henrik Tikkanen at 7:03 brought the game to a 5-2 lead. Daniel Walcott scored at 15:38 to cut the Isles lead to 5-3. Liam Foudy added an empty net goal at 19:06 to put the eventual nail in the coffin of the Wolf Pack and skate away with a 6-3 win.
The Islanders are back in action tomorrow night at 7:05 PM against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms before returning home to Total Mortgage Arena at 5:00 PM to battle the Springfield Thunderbirds. Great seats are still available. Please visit www.bridgeportislanders.com for more information.
