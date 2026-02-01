Islanders Handed 5-3 Road Loss against Phantoms

January 31, 2026

Allentown, PA - Facing off against another Atlantic Division rival, the Bridgeport Islanders stepped into the PPL Center on Saturday night determined to win their second game of a three games in three-night segment of the schedule. During the contest against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, despite scoring the first goal of the game, the Isles couldn't hold on and eventually surrendered the game by a 5-3 score.

In the opening period, Joey Larson started the scoring as he walked down between the circles and slid the puck past Phantom's goalie, Carson Bjarnason for his 14th of the season at 5:52. The goal was answered by the Phantoms when Jacob Gaucher was the recipient of a fortuitous bounce at 6:29 beating Marcus Hogberg tying the game at 1-1. Christian Kyrou helped the Phantoms to a 2-1 lead as his shot went in at 11:38 putting the Isles down 2-1.

In the second period, Ethan Bear roofed the puck on a high rising shot that beat Bjarnason off the crossbar and into the net 45 seconds into frame tying the game at 2-2 on his second of the year. Anthony Richard once again gave the Phantoms a lead at 5:12 making it a 3-2 game. Zayde Wisdom made it a 4-2 game for Lehigh as he scored at 12:16. Henrik Tikkanen spelled Hogberg in goal at this point in the game.

In the final period of regulation, Pierrick Dube scored his first as an Islander at 18:16 with the goaltender pulled to bring the game to a 4-3 score. But, the Phantoms scored an empty net goal with 68 seconds left to deliver a 5-3 game and give the Islanders the loss.

