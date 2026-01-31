Tufte, P-Bruins Power Past Checkers

Charlotte, NC - Forward Riley Tufte posted two goals and an assist, helping the Providence Bruins power past the Charlotte Checkers 4-1 at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. John Farinacci and Dans Locmelis also found the back of the net. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 19 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened

Victor Soderstrom 's wrist shot from the point rebounded out to Tufte above the crease, where he flipped a shot into the back of the net to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 15:45 remaining in the first period. Matej Blumel received a secondary assist.

Jordan Harris wheeled the puck through the slot and fired a low shot that ramped off Tufte's stick in front of the left post and into the back of the net to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 12:41 to play in the third frame.

Brett Chorske received a breakaway pass and flipped a shot under the crossbar for a shorthanded goal to cut the Providence lead to 2-1 with 6:57 left in the third period.

While on the power play, Frederic Brunet fired a wrist shot from the point that Farinacci redirected from low slot past the goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 3-1 lead with 6:07 remaining in the third period. Tufte was credited with a secondary assist.

Georgii Merkulov intercepted a pass at the top of the slot and slipped a feed to Locmelis in the left circle, where he took the puck to the crease and tucked it under the goaltender's pads to extend the Providence lead to 4-1 with 5:10 to play.

Stats

Merkulov's assist was his 210th career point, tying Andy Hilbert's (2001-05) franchise scoring record.

Tufte recorded his third multi-goal game of the season and his team leading 18th tally of the season.

Blumel's assist was his 200th career AHL point.

DiPietro stopped 19 of 20 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 21 shots.

The power play went 1-for-1 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

The P-Bruins improve to 31-8-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins remain in Charlotte to face the Checkers on Sunday, February 1 at Bojangles Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 1:00 p.m.

