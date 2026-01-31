Transactions: Pederson Returns, Kolosov to Flyers

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned forward Lane Pederson to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and have also recalled goaltender Aleksei Kolosov from the Phantoms according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled goaltender Yaniv Perets from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Pederson, 28, is the leading scorer on the Phantoms this season with 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points in 37 games played. The 6'0 ¬Â³ right-handed shooting center from Saskatoon, SK played in five games with the Philadelphia Flyers making his debut on January 19 at Vegas. It was his first NHL game in almost three years since March 30, 2023 with Columbus. He has been centering Lehigh Valley's top line this year and recently had a stretch of 10 points (6g, 4a) in the team's seven-game point streak from December 20 through January 10 including four multi-point performances during that run. Pederson scored the team's Teddy Bear Toss goal on December 20 and has a pair of two-goal performances this season, most recently on December 31.

Kolosov, 24, has started 20 games for the Phantoms this season, compiling a 9-10-1 record, 2.52 GAA, and .908 SV%. The Minsk, Belarus native has appeared in four games with the Flyers this season going 0-2-0, 4.00, .830. Kolosov was recently named AHL Player of the Week on January 5 following a pair of games in which he stopped a combined 60 out of 61 shots. He had recently returned to the Phantoms on Wednesday and played well in a 2-1 loss at Springfield on Friday allowing a pair of power-play goals while stopping 22 of 24 shots. Last year, Kolosov split his season between the Phantoms and Flyers going 5-6-1, 3.11, .884 in 12 games with Lehigh Valley while going 5-9-1, 3.59, .867 in 17 NHL games with Philadelphia. The 6'1 ¬Â³ netminder has appeared in 34 career games with Lehigh Valley over parts of three seasons going 15-17-2, 2.77, and .898.

Perets, 25, has played in three games with Lehigh Valley this season going 1-2-0, 3.21, .873. In 15 games with Reading this season, Perets has gone 8-6-1, 3.48, .896. Prior to signing with the Phantoms in July 2025, Perets spent the majority of last season with the Bloomington (IL) Bison of the ECHL going 12-12-1, 2.59, .921 in 27 games. He also appeared in four AHL games with the Chicago Wolves going 1-2-1, 3.93, .846 and made one relief appearance in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes on November 30, 2024. A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Perets played collegiately at Quinnipiac University, where he was two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year and won an NCAA National Championship in 2023 as a sophomore.







