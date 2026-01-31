Bears Recall Goaltender Seth Eisele from South Carolina

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have recalled goaltender Seth Eisele from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Eisele, 27, has compiled a 9-3-1 record in 15 games with the Stingrays this season, recording a 2.33 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage, and one shutout. He made 30 saves on 31 shots in South Carolina's victory over Jacksonville last night, and he's won his past four starts, surrendering just four goals.

The Lake Elmo, Minnesota native went 19-10-1 with three shutouts in 31 appearances with South Carolina in 2024-25, his first as a professional. Eisele ranked sixth among ECHL netminders - and first among rookie goaltenders - in goals-against average (2.30) and tied for 13th in save percentage (.914). Eisele was also twice named ECHL Goaltender of the Week, garnering honors for the weeks of Oct. 21 and Jan. 13.

He appeared in one game with the Bears last season, making his AHL debut on April 19, 2025 vs. Lehigh Valley, stopping 16 shots in a 4-3 loss.

