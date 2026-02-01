Wolves' Points Streak Snapped with 5-2 Loss to Griffins

Published on January 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves had their eight-game points streak end after they fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-2 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

The Wolves got goals from Juuso Valimaki and Domenick Fensore but came up short in the second of back-to-back contests between the two top teams in the Central Division. Grand Rapids ended a three-game slide with the win.

It didn't take long for the Wolves to find the scoreboard as Valimaki tallied 3 minutes, 13 seconds into the contest. The veteran defenseman took a feed from Noel Gunler at the top of the left circle, picked his spot and wired a snapshot past Grand Rapids netminder Michal Postava to the glove side. Gunler and David Gagnon recorded assists on Valimaki's third goal of the season.

Before the opening period was over, the Griffins had seized a 2-1 lead on scores by Dominik Shine and Amadeus Lombardi just 1:22 apart.

Midway through the second period, Grand Rapids made it 3-1 on a goal by Alex Doucet but the Wolves answered:27 later when Fensore found the back of the net.

The defenseman carried the puck into the offensive zone, wheeled around a defender and roofed a shot from in close for Fensore's seventh marker of the season. Felix Unger Sorum and Aleksi Heimosalmi had assists.

Sheldon Dries' power-play goal followed by Austin Watson's tally late in the third sealed the deal for the Griffins.

Amir Miftakov (22 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Postava (24 saves) earned the win for the Griffins.

Chicago dropped to 21-10-5-5 on the season while Grand Rapids stands at 33-6-2-1.

