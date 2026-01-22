Wolves Rally to Stun Monsters 6-5 in OT

Published on January 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves reeled off five unanswered goals to stage an epic comeback and defeat the Monsters 6-5 in overtime Wednesday night in Cleveland.

Bradly Nadeau scored two goals-including the winner with 31 seconds remaining in overtime-and added an assist, Josiah Slavin had a goal and an assist and Cal Foote, Ryan Suzuki and Skyler Brind'Amour also tallied as the Wolves roared back from a 5-1 second-period deficit to extend their points streak to five games.

Felix Unger Sorum and Jusso Valimaki each added two assists in the Wolves' win that opened a set of back-to-back games between the teams. Hunter McKown had a goal and three assists for the Monsters, who dropped their third in a row.

It was all Cleveland in the opening period as the Monsters raced to a 3-0 lead on goals by Corson Ceulemans, McKown and Roman Ahcan.

The Wolves finally answered early in the second on Slavin's third goal of the season. The captain dug the puck out of the corner, wheeled toward the net and fired a shot from the bottom of the right circle past Cleveland netminder Ivan Fedotov to the glove side. Evan Vierling was awarded an assist on the score.

The Monsters didn't let up and opened a 5-1 advantage after Justin Pearson and Caleb McDonald found the back of the net.

Chicago refused to quit and came on strong late in the second to cut its deficit to two goals after Foote and Suzuki scored.

First, Foote cruised into the slot and snapped a one-timer off a pass from Slavin that eluded Fedotov for the defenseman's second goal of the season. Slavin and Nadeau had assists.

In the waning moments of the second, Suzuki pulled the Wolves to within 5-3 with a power-play tally. The veteran forward pounced on a loose puck in front and batted a backhander into the net for his eighth goal of the season. Valimaki and Unger Sorum recorded helpers. The marker extended Suzuki's points streak to six contests (four goals, five assists).

Needing a quick strike in the third period to maintain momentum, the Wolves got it off the stick of Nadeau just 54 seconds into the frame. The 2026 AHL All-Star converted a pass from Unger Sorum by wiring a one-timer from the left circle that zipped by Fedotov. Unger Sorum and Valimaki had assists.

That was all for Fedotov as he was replaced in the Monsters net by Zach Sawchenko.

Brind'Amour greeted the former Wolves goalie by scoring Chicago's fourth unanswered goal midway through the third to knot the score at 5-5. David Gagnon slid the puck to Brind'Amour and the center flipped a backhander from the right circle that solved Sawchenko. Gagnon and Noel Gunler were given assists on Brind'Amour's 11th marker of the season.

Then, with the clock winding down in overtime, Nadeau won it when he gathered up a stretch pass from Justin Robidas in the Cleveland zone, broke in alone on Sawchenko and beat the goalie with a forehand shot to the glove side.

Cayden Primeau (30 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves while Fedotov had six saves and Sawchenko seven for the Monsters.

Chicago improved to 19-9-4-5 on the season while Cleveland stands at 17-14-5-1.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Cleveland to face the Monsters on Thursday night (6 p.m.).







American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.