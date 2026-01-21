Game Preview: Condors vs Eagles, 6:30 p.m.

Published on January 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors, who are 8-0-1 in nine games and 11-2-2 in their last 15 games, open a two-game set with the division-leading Colorado Eagles.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield ran their road unbeaten streak to 10 games (8-0-2) in a 1-0 shutout of Calgary on Sunday. Max Jones scored at 1:38 of overtime for the game's only goal. Matt Tomkins stopped all 33 shots he faced.

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING

Sunday was the Condors first time going to overtime 0-0 in their AHL era. It was the seventh 1-0 game in the team's history with the Condors owning a 6-1-0 record in games decided 1-0. Their only loss came to Andrew Hammond and the Iowa Wild, who ended the Condors 17-game winning streak on March 1, 2019.

January 18, 2026 @ Calgary (W, 1-0)

Match 17, 2023 v Henderson (W, 1-0)

October 17, 2021 v San Jose (W, 1-0)

April 16, 2021 @ Ontario (W, 1-0)

March 1, 2019 v Iowa (L, 1-0)

December 15, 2018 @ Stockton (W, 1-0)

October 9, 2015 v Grand Rapids (W, 1-0)

BUSY BUSY

January is the busiest month for the Condors with 14 games in 31 days. The team is 7-0-1, collecting 15 of a possible 16 points so far in 2026.

TOMMER TIME

Tomkins recorded his second shutout of the season on Sunday and the sixth of his AHL career. His 11 wins are tied for 11th in the AHL.

JONESIN' FOR WINNERS

Jones' overtime goal was his second straight game-winner. He has eight goals in 22 games with the Condors this season.

STILL AND STEADY

Riley Stillman has three assists and is +3 in four games since returning from Edmonton.

A PROLIFIC OFFENSE

The Condors are second in goals per game in the AHL, averaging 3.57 goals per contest.

SHUT IT DOWN

Bakersfield has allowed just 11 goals in its last eight games with one goal or fewer allowed in six of the eight games. The Condors last even strength goal against came in overtime against San Jose four games ago.

UNGAR STRIKE

Connor Ungar stopped 29 of 30 on Friday. He is 6-0-0 to start his AHL career with a 1.32 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage. Combined with his ECHL record, he is 11-1-4 individually this season.

BEAU KNOWS

Rookie d-man Beau Akey has been even or better in last 12 games, going +10 over that stretch. He is fifth among rookie d-men at +11 overall.

POWERED UP

Bakersfield's power play is third in the league at 25.0% and will go up against the league's 7th best penalty kill in Colorado tonight.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 20-0-5 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

CLASHING WITH COLORADO

The Eagles, who have led the Pacific Division for much of the season, have come under fire recently with the Condors and Ontario Reign nipping at the top spot. Colorado's 19 regulation wins are still the most in the division. They are led by captain Jayson Megna who has 19 goals on the campaign.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield and Colorado meet again on Friday for Adult Jersey Giveaway at 7 p.m.

CONDORS vs EAGLES

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m. PT (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Dignity Health Arena; Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: Weiner Wednesday presented by KNZR Radio. Enjoy $2 Hot Dogs and $5 Draft Beer all night. Click here for tickets.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

