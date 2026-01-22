Stars Win Goal Fest in Iowa

Texas Stars celebrate a goal against the Iowa Wild

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, stormed back from a two-goal deficit against the Iowa Wild and held off a third period comeback in a 6-4 victory at Casey's Center on Wednesday.

Iowa broke out to an early lead, chipping in two goals in the first period. Dylan Gambrell opened the scoring with a one-timer from the faceoff circle 4:47 into the game. Gerry Mayhew sent the puck past the glove side of Remi Poirier from the slot 11 minutes later to capture the Wild's franchise record for career points.

Trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes, the Stars hammered the net in the second. Tristan Bertucci scored from the center of the blue line for his third AHL goal, 24 seconds after the period started. Five minutes later Aidan Hreschuk sent the puck to Luke Krys from the half wall, and Krys scored on a blast from almost the exact same spot as Bertucci to tie the game. Hreschuk's assist was his first AHL point. Cross Hanas rounded out the scoring at 6:11 on a one-timer from high in the slot to put the Stars in the lead 3-2.

Eight minutes into the final frame Texas added an insurance goal when Antonio Stranges fired the puck off the glove side post of Samuel Hlavaj and into the net to make it 4-2. Cameron Hughes tacked on another when he knocked the puck in from the crease to put Texas up three with ten minutes left in regulation.

Late in the third period, Iowa cut the Stars' lead to one after Jaxson Nelson and Carson Lambos two goals 40 seconds apart. The Wild attempted to tie the game with two minutes remaining when they took advantage of a Texas penalty and pulled Hlavaj for an extra-attacker, but Michael Karow sent the puck sailing into the empty net to seal the Stars 6-4 win.

Poirier earned the victory after stopping 24 of 28. Hlavaj gave up five goals on 34 shots in the loss.

The Stars will travel to Illinois to face-off against the Rockford Icehogs Jan. 23. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m at the BMO Center. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

