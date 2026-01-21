Gulls Rally to OT Victory at Tucson

The San Diego Gulls came from behind tonight to defeat the Tucson Roadrunners 3-2 in overtime and pick up two standings points at Tucson Convention Center Arena. The Gulls improve to 3-0 on the season against the Roadrunners with all three meetings coming on the road. San Diego now owns a 17-12-6-2 record on the campaign.

Nikita Nesterenko netted his first goal in a Gulls sweater this season with the overtime winner tonight. It's Nesterenko's second overtime goal of his AHL career with his first coming at Ontario on Feb. 8, 2025.

Justin Bailey scored his 13th goal of the season, a power play goal. The goal came with 6:37 remaining in regulation to equalize the game at 2-2. Bailey now has 13-8=21 points on the campaign. His 13 goals pace all active Gulls skaters while his 21 points are tied for third most on the team.

Sasha Pastujov tallied his team-leading 19th assist of the season. The Gulls forward has 1-3=4 points in his last four games and leads San Diego skaters with 9-19( points on the season.

Nathan Gaucher tapped home his fourth goal of the season.

Judd Caulfield, Tristan Luneau and Nikolas Brouillard each collected an assist tonight.

Calle Clang stopped 26-of-28 shots tonight for his eighth win of the season and second straight.

The Gulls will close out the road potion of their season series against Tucson tomorrow night at Tucson Convention Center Arena (5:30 p.m. PST) before heading to Abbotsford this weekend for a pair of games against the Canucks.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Nikita Nesterenko

On tying the game in the third

It's been like that ever since I was here with this group. Last year, so many comeback wins, you're never out of it. I know that was the same message with this group this year. I know last time they played Tucson, it was three nothing and we won in overtime. So just the belief, no one's going down, everyone's just pushing forward. [Justin] Bailey got a big goal there and then we ended up getting the win so it's huge.

On winning over a team that was tied in the standings

It's a big win. The standings are so tight this time of year. Everyone's around the same point mark and everyone's fighting for playoffs so one points good, but those that extra point can go a long way when you get down all the way till the end. So, you want to get two points this time of year.

On the group kicking off the road trip on the right foot

I think against Abbotsford, we kind of started that, and then in Coachella we played all right, but it wasn't the same thing as Abbotsford. I think today was a little more of a sloppy game, but for the most part we were good defensively and it was a tight checking game. That's how all these games are going to be. Going to have to find a way to win and battle till the end, and that's what we did.

On what he expects for tomorrow night's game against Tucson

Same thing, back and forth track meet game. These guys are fast. They're going to come out right out of the gates. It's really hard in this league to get a sweep, they're going to come out from the start pushing. We just got to match the energy and push right back.

Right wing Justin Bailey

On what was being said on the bench after Tucson took the lead

I think it's consistently no panic out of us. I don't know what the analytics are, but I know in the third period, we're one of the top, definitely the top five teams in the league. So there wasn't really anything. Obviously that goal goes in and you don't want to go down at any point. But for us, there was no panic. We know we can go right down to the last two seconds of the game. But like you said, Yeah, you got to kill the Gulls.

On his power play goal to tie the game

I played a lot in the middle this year, been put back in the net front, where I've been most of my career. I think for us, we have two units that can score, two units that can produce. I think when you are struggling like that, being direct, getting pucks to the net front, and kind of outnumbering them at the net has kind of been the main theme. And it was a great shot by Lunes [Tristan Luneau]. Kind of saw things open up. And, like I said, great shot by him, and I was able to get a stick it.

On Nikita Nesterenko scoring the overtime winner

He's got big-time speed, I think for us, you know, that's a great addition for us, getting a guy like that coming down motivated. Obviously, using his speed to generate chances. And I know for him, he's looking to score more goals, and it's, it's good to see that one go in for him.

On the motivation coming into tomorrow's roads series finale against Tucson

I think it's much of the same. It's a building that sometimes can kind of be tough to play in, but, you know, bring your own energy and making sure we're ready to go from the from the drop of the puck tomorrow.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On how the team responded tonight

I think we were slow with the puck in the first period and Tucson's pressure can catch you off guard if you're not ready. Then I thought we settled into the game. First period was a little bit back-and-forth, we had good looks. We had a couple in the second. For moments it felt like a track meet. It's a huge chance on one side, huge chance on the other side, and it's definitely not our style of hockey. But we settled into something in the third and we had a coverage issue on the goal against, but then now you look at the clock, and you've got a lot of time to respond. It's a big-time power play goal, and then [Nikita] Nesterenko is a hero in overtime, so there's a lot to like about that game.

On what the mood on the bench was after Tucson went up 2-1

It was quiet, but it didn't feel like a panicky, nervous quiet. It was like, oh man, now we got to come back type of quiet. But then it quickly turned into action with good shifts to respond, and good momentum. We had good looks and we were able to establish the kind of game that we wanted to play.

On the special teams success tonight

It makes or breaks so many games. Teams strike even five-on-five so often and the special teams give you the opportunity to seal things. Our kill was really strong; I love some of the up ice pressure and not even letting them into the zone on their entries. Then, the power play we had good looks. In the second, were all around it and weren't able to capitalize, but then being able to stay patient with it and get rewarded, that was a big deal.

On Nikita Nesterenko's performance tonight

It's a big adjustment for Nesterenko in a couple different ways. He hasn't played at this level in a while. Also, I think he sat out 13 in a row, or something up top. It's like there's an element of gameplay. He played a couple and then came back with us. I think he's still getting up to speed. We're still seeing everything he can do. That was a big-time goal for us tonight.

On what he wants to see out of the group tomorrow

I think that we know their game plan. I think we have a strategy, usually in a back-to-back, the way that you play with the puck makes the biggest difference that you don't put yourself in spots where you have to chase. I think that's got to be a huge point of emphasis for us.







