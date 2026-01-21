Roadrunners Fall 3-2 in OT, Extend Point Streak to 10 Games

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (17-12-7-0) opened their midweek series with a 3-2 overtime loss to I-8 rival San Diego Gulls (17-12-6-2) on Tuesday night at Tucson Arena.

After San Diego grabbed the lead midway through the second period, Andrew Agozzino answered for Tucson, scoring the tying goal at 13:59 of the frame. Just before the seven-minute mark of the third period, Max Szuber gave the Roadrunners their first lead of the night to make it 2-1.

The Gulls responded at 13:23 of the third, tying the contest with a power-play goal. The teams remained deadlocked through regulation before San Diego earned the extra point in overtime.

Matthew Villalta turned aside 28 of 31 shots in the loss.

Despite the defeat, the Roadrunners have now earned at least one point in a season-high 10 consecutive games dating back to Dec. 27 against Calgary. Tucson continues to hold the Pacific Division's final playoff spot in seventh place with 41 points, one point behind sixth-place San Diego.

TEAM NOTES

The Roadrunners haven't allowed a first-period goal in five of its last six games, dating back to Jan. 4 at CGY, outscoring opponents 5-1 in that span.

The Roadrunners have scored in the second period in five consecutive games dating back to Jan. 9 vs. IA, tallying six goals in that span. Tucson's longest middle-frame scoring streak of the season is six games between Dec. 3 - 19 (10 goals).

Tucson has found the back of the net in the third period in four-straight games and in six of its last seven, dating back to Jan. 2 at CGY, outscoring opponents 9-7 in that stretch. Tucson's longest middle-frame scoring streak of the season is six games between Nov. 15 - 29 (8 goals).

Tucson has played 14 overtime games this season, the second-most in the AHL, and owns a 7-0-7-0 record in extra time. Four of Tucson's last five games have gone to overtime, dating back to Jan.9 vs. Iowa, and owns a 2-0-2-0 record in that span.

Tucson has earned points in 14 of its last 16 contests (9-2-5-0) dating back to Dec. 5 at SJ.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Andrew Agozzino netted his fourth goal of the season and has two points (1g, 1a) in his last three games.

Max Szuber scored his ninth goal of the season and is tied for 2nd in goals among AHL defensemen.

Szuber leads the team with five goals in his last 10 games dating back to Dec. 27 vs Calgary, while ranking T-1st among Roadrunners defensemen with eight points in that span.

Szuber also has a team-high five points (4g, 1a) in his last five contests dating back to Jan. 9 vs Iowa.

Ben McCartney tallied his 20th assist of the season and moved into first on the team in points with 34 points (14g, 20a) in 36 games.

McCartney sits one point and two goals shy of matching his career highs set in the 2021-22 season (18-17-35).

Miko Matikka tallied his third assist of the season and has two points (1g, 1a) in his last three games.

Max Szuber celebrates after scoring his ninth goal of the season - and his fourth in the last five games - during Tucson's game against San Diego. (Photo: Tyler Horton / Tucson Roadrunners)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Tucson controlled the majority of possession over the opening five minutes, with Sammy Walker and Dmitri Simashev generating the best scoring chances, both turned aside by Gulls netminder Calle Clang.

The Roadrunners caught a break at 7:14 of the opening frame when a backdoor attempt deflected off San Diego forward Justin Bailey rang off the right post and trickled along the goal line before being cleared to the boards.

Past the 10-minute mark, the physical play ramped up on both sides, highlighted by Robbie Russo delivering several hits on Gulls attackers.

Tucson continued to apply pressure in the San Diego zone late in the period. Artem Duda unloaded a wide-open point shot that was swallowed up by Clang at 16:41.

Villalta made his best save of the period at the 18:37 mark, flashing the right pad on a split save against Gulls forward Jan Myšák.

The two clubs headed into the first intermission scoreless, with Tucson holding a 10-8 edge in shots.

SECOND PERIOD

Villalta shined again early in the middle frame, making a sprawling left-pad save on Gulls defenseman Nicolas Brouillard amid a scramble in front of the Roadrunners' net.

Villalta followed with another highlight-reel stop, flashing the blocker on San Diego forward Nikita Nesterenko. However, Tucson was whistled for hooking on the play and was forced onto the penalty kill.

The Roadrunners successfully killed off the early penalty, highlighted by key shot blocks from Robbie Russo and Artem Duda.

Moments later, a blocked shot by the Gulls sprang Judd Caulfield on a breakaway. Villalta denied the initial attempt with the pad, but Nathan Gaucher buried the rebound on the backhand to give San Diego a 1-0 lead.

Nearly a minute later, Agozzino answered for Tucson, snapping a shot from the slot that went bar down over the left shoulder of Clang to knot the contest at 1-1.

Tucson's penalty kill remained busy as the period progressed, successfully shutting down another San Diego power play. Walker contributed a key shot block, while Villalta continued to come up with timely saves.

The second period concluded tied 1-1, with Tucson holding a slim 21-20 edge in shots and set to begin the third period on the power play.

THIRD PERIOD

Tucson's two power-play opportunities came up empty as the five-minute mark passed in the final frame. Simashev generated two chances, both turned aside by Clang.

Just before the seven-minute mark, Owen Allard set up Szuber from the goal line, and Szuber wired a shot from the top of the left circle that rang off the back bar and in to give the Roadrunners their first lead of the night.

Past the 10-minute mark, both teams battled for possession as the physical play intensified.

Tucson went back to the penalty kill for the third time in the contest just before the 12-minute mark. San Diego capitalized on the power play as Justin Bailey beat Villalta glove side to tie the game at 2-2, with Tristan Luneau picking up the assist.

After 60 minutes of play, the Roadrunners and Gulls headed to overtime deadlocked at 2-2.

OVERTIME

San Diego forward Nikita Nesterenko ended the game in overtime, beating Villalta blocker side to secure the extra point for the Gulls.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners conclude their homestand at Tucson Arena on Wednesday in the series finale against San Diego. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. AZT. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, watch on AHLtv on FloHockey and secure their seats online at Ticketmaster.com.







