Roadrunners Recall Jack Ricketts from Utah Grizzlies

Published on January 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today that forward Jack Ricketts has been recalled from the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL.

Ricketts, 26, has recorded 18 points (8g, 10a) and 36 penalty minutes (PIM) in 30 ECHL games with the Grizzlies during his first professional season. He ranks third on the team in goals and fifth in both points and assists.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward signed a one-year AHL contract with the Roadrunners in October.

Prior to the 2025-26 season, Ricketts played five collegiate seasons with Quinnipiac University (2024-25) and Holy Cross (2020-24), totaling 114 points (66g, 48a) and 187 PIM in 158 career NCAA games.

After four seasons at Holy Cross, the Oakville, Ontario, native transferred to Quinnipiac ahead of the 2024-25 campaign and recorded 27 points (20g, 7a) and 47 PIM in 38 games with the Bobcats last year. He entered the season as the nation's leading active goal scorer (46) and posted a team and career-high 20 goals.

Ricketts broke Quinnipiac's Division I single-game goal record with four goals against American International College on Dec. 29, including the first three of the game. In addition to his scoring accolades, he also earned the 2025 Eastern Athletic Conference (ECAC) Gladiator Best Defensive Forward award.

At Holy Cross, Ricketts tallied 87 points (46g, 41a) and 140 PIM in 120 NCAA games. During the 2023-24 campaign, he earned Preseason All-Atlantic Hockey honors, served as team captain for the Crusaders, and posted then-career highs across the board with 19 goals, 16 assists and 35 points in 39 games. He also served as an assistant captain in 2022-23 and was a two-time All-Atlantic Hockey Second Team selection in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Before his college career, Ricketts played four full seasons of Junior A hockey in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) for the Oakville Blades (2016-20) and tallied 166 points (73g, 93a) in 207 career OJHL games.

He served as an assistant captain for the Blades during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, and led Oakville to the OJHL Buckland Cup championship, Dudley Hewitt Cup championship and a National Jr. A Championship appearance in the 2018-19 season.

In his final Junior A season, he ranked sixth in OJHL scoring in 2019-20 with 70 points (29g, 41a) in 51 games.







