Roadrunners Edged, 4-3, by Silver Knights

Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







The Tucson Roadrunners (17-14-7-0) fought back from a pair of multi-goal deficits, but their comeback bid fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights (17-14-3-2) on Saturday at Lee's Family Forum.

After allowing two goals in the opening 4:08, the Roadrunners responded and erased Henderson's early 2-0 lead with goals from Andrew Agozzino and Ty Tullio.

Tullio's goal tied the game at 2:56 of the third period before Henderson answered with two consecutive power-play goals at 12:33 and 16:47 to regain a two-goal cushion.

Tucson made one final push late when Austin Poganski scored with 2:27 remaining to cut the deficit to one. Poganski finished with a two-point night (1g, 1a), while Ben McCartney also recorded two points with a pair of primary assists.

Defensemen Montana Onyebuchi and Dmitri Simashev, along with forward Sammy Walker, each recorded an assist. Roadrunners goaltender Matthew Villalta finished with 27 saves

The Roadrunners will conclude the series against the Silver Knights on Sunday at Lee's Family Forum. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. AZT.







