Roadrunners Edged, 4-3, by Silver Knights
Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
The Tucson Roadrunners (17-14-7-0) fought back from a pair of multi-goal deficits, but their comeback bid fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights (17-14-3-2) on Saturday at Lee's Family Forum.
After allowing two goals in the opening 4:08, the Roadrunners responded and erased Henderson's early 2-0 lead with goals from Andrew Agozzino and Ty Tullio.
Tullio's goal tied the game at 2:56 of the third period before Henderson answered with two consecutive power-play goals at 12:33 and 16:47 to regain a two-goal cushion.
Tucson made one final push late when Austin Poganski scored with 2:27 remaining to cut the deficit to one. Poganski finished with a two-point night (1g, 1a), while Ben McCartney also recorded two points with a pair of primary assists.
Defensemen Montana Onyebuchi and Dmitri Simashev, along with forward Sammy Walker, each recorded an assist. Roadrunners goaltender Matthew Villalta finished with 27 saves
The Roadrunners will conclude the series against the Silver Knights on Sunday at Lee's Family Forum. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. AZT.
American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026
- Roadrunners' Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-3 Loss at Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Edged, 4-3, by Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ontario Flies out of Gates to Top Eagles, 4-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Condors' Road Unbeaten Run Ends in San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Tucker Terrific in Overtime - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Drop 4-1 Decision to Toronto Marlies - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Lose to Checkers, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Leason Helps Bears Salvage Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Ads Get Second Straight over Iowa - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Wallop IceHogs 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Milwaukee Outlasts Iowa 4-2 - Iowa Wild
- Syracuse Crunch Roll Past Utica Comets, 6-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Come up Short to Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Halonen Strikes Twice, Comets Fall to Crunch 6-3 - Utica Comets
- Merilainen Shuts the Door as Belleville Blanks Springfield 1-0 - Belleville Senators
- Sens' Netminder Merilainen Steals 1-0 Win over T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Grab Two Points in Shootout Victory over Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Cruise to 5-2 Win over Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Sawchenko Shines in Monsters 2-1 Win over Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Islanders Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Marlies' Rifai Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Abbotsford Canucks Calder Cup Legacy Sealed with a Ring - Abbotsford Canucks
- Roadrunners Recall Maxim Barbashev from Utah Grizzlies - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Parker Gavlas to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Bears Loan Simon Pinard to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Re-Sign Bogdan Trineyev to Two-Year Contract - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Condors at Barracuda, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Jakob Pelletier from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Keystone Showdown to Conclude Weekend Homestand - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bears Sign Phip Waugh to Professional Tryout - Hershey Bears
- Reign Edge Firebirds, 3-2 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Roadrunners' Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-3 Loss at Henderson
- Roadrunners Edged, 4-3, by Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Recall Maxim Barbashev from Utah Grizzlies
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights
- Three-Goal Rally Not Enough as Roadrunners Fall 5-3 to Gulls