Milwaukee Outlasts Iowa 4-2
Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Milwaukee Admirals outlasted a comeback bid by the Iowa Wild in a 4-2 decision at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday evening.
Milwaukee outshot Iowa 13-12 in a scoreless opening frame.
Ryan Ufko blasted a slap shot from the center point over Cal Petersen (27 saves) 12:36 into the second period to put Milwaukee in front.
Joey Willis capitalized on a rebound opportunity at 18:21 to double the lead for the Admirals.
Iowa responded 16 seconds later. After Riley Heidt spun a pass to the goal line, Ben Jones sent the puck across the crease for Nicolas Aubé-Kubel to poke past Magnus Chrona (28 saves).
The Admirals outshot the Wild 26-22 through 40 minutes of play.
Hunter Haight knotted the score at 2-2 with a wrister under the crossbar 5:09 into the third period following a give-and-go with Jack Peart. Ben Gleason also earned an assist on Haight's game-tying goal.
Ryder Rolston put Milwaukee ahead for good at 12:28 and Joakim Kemell scored on the empty net with 11 seconds to play.
Milwaukee outshot Iowa 31-30. The Wild finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage while the Admirals went 1-for-6 on the power play.
Iowa returns home to host Milwaukee on Friday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. on Throwback Threads Night. The Wild will wear uniforms from the Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic and the first 1,500 fans will receive knit scarves.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365 .
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
