Milwaukee Outlasts Iowa 4-2

Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Milwaukee Admirals outlasted a comeback bid by the Iowa Wild in a 4-2 decision at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday evening.

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 13-12 in a scoreless opening frame.

Ryan Ufko blasted a slap shot from the center point over Cal Petersen (27 saves) 12:36 into the second period to put Milwaukee in front.

Joey Willis capitalized on a rebound opportunity at 18:21 to double the lead for the Admirals.

Iowa responded 16 seconds later. After Riley Heidt spun a pass to the goal line, Ben Jones sent the puck across the crease for Nicolas Aubé-Kubel to poke past Magnus Chrona (28 saves).

The Admirals outshot the Wild 26-22 through 40 minutes of play.

Hunter Haight knotted the score at 2-2 with a wrister under the crossbar 5:09 into the third period following a give-and-go with Jack Peart. Ben Gleason also earned an assist on Haight's game-tying goal.

Ryder Rolston put Milwaukee ahead for good at 12:28 and Joakim Kemell scored on the empty net with 11 seconds to play.

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 31-30. The Wild finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage while the Admirals went 1-for-6 on the power play.

Iowa returns home to host Milwaukee on Friday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. on Throwback Threads Night. The Wild will wear uniforms from the Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic and the first 1,500 fans will receive knit scarves.

