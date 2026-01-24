Abbotsford Canucks Calder Cup Legacy Sealed with a Ring

After celebrating their Calder Cup victory last June with a ceremony at the former Abbotsford Centre (now Rogers Forum), and raising the banner in October at their home opener, the 2025-26 Calder Cup-winning team capped it off with a ring ceremony at Rogers Arena.

It was a moment that reflected a title won and a standard of development and culture within the Canucks organization.

The ring ceremony was held at the WELL Health Presidents Club alongside ownership, hockey operations staff, business operations, the players, and their spouses and partners. The evening was about recognizing the work behind the scenes and the organizational commitment that helped turn potential into champions.

Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson called it a special night, one that brought him back to the mindset his group carried throughout last season that helped earn them the Cup - battling for one another and deciding failure was not an option.

"That got me, I really had to keep my composure there, because it just brings the grind and the process of the five rounds, the 24 games. The tension was so high all the time. To watch it back, especially one of my fondest memories is the last six seconds of that face off and the silence of the crowd in Charlotte and the roar of our players, it's still something I think about daily," Johnson said.

As Abbotsford Head Coach Manny Malhotra watched the playoff montage, he couldn't help but have a huge grin on his face remembering all the moments they had, seeing how much the players have changed and grown since their Cup run.

The ceremony and ring presentation were things he will remember forever.

"It's a very beautiful ring they designed for us, but it's great to have the guys back together and the memories that come back," Malhotra said. "When you start to think of the run that we went on and the journey that we had, it was such a special time for us, so to have the icing on the cake now is nice to have."

Malhotra added that the ceremony brought back the emotions of last season, and it's special to know that they'll forever have the bond of being champions.

"As you go through the season, it's not just about the hockey, and the x's and o's and the practices and the games. It's the amount of time we spend together off the ice and in the office, going for dinners, and traveling," Malhotra said.

"My biggest takeaway from last year, is just the memories, the emotions and the relationships that were made were the greatest part of the season for me."

Captain Chase Wouters gave credit to everyone on the ice and behind the scenes last season to make the championship possible.

He talked about winning the Western Conference Finals at home against the Texas Stars, and the do-or-die games where they pulled out the win were just a couple of moments he'll remember about his Calder Cup-winning team.

"They mean everything," Wouters said. "I'm just so proud of everyone in that room. There's so many highs and lows throughout the year and we just talked about how we always had fun at the rink. We always enjoyed being together, and that's kind of what kept us going through those low times. Those guys mean everything to me in there, and it's quite the special run we went on there."

As for the ring, there's no such thing as too much bling.

"They're beautiful," Wouters said. "They're shining, that's for sure."

Designed in part by the Canucks' Creative team, the rings feature Johnny Canuck on top of a diamond-encrusted surface encircled by the words "Calder Cup Champions". There are 16 blue stones around the side of the ring, symbolizing their 16 wins to the Cup.

One side displays the Calder Cup over a goal net textured background, while the other side features the player's name, number, and season year over a next textured background.

Inside, the Johnny Canuck logo and the series results are engraved to honour the team's championship journey, while the bottom of the ring is individually custom etched with Abbotsford's mantra: "One Pack, One Purpose".

The rings will sparkle under arena lights and in trophy cases for years to come, but their true value lies in what they represent.







